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Utah Metropolitan Ballet Presents Snow White at Covey Center

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STAFF WRITER | Lehi Free Press

Utah Metropolitan Ballet (UMB), Utah Valley’s professional ballet company, brings the classic fairy tale, Snow White, to the stage this September 18 and 19. This run of three public performances will take place at the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at Utah Valley University in Orem from Friday, September 18 through Saturday, September 19, 2026, with shows at 7:00 PM and a 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday.

The timeless story of Snow White comes to life through original choreography by founding director Jacqueline P. Colledge. Cassandra Barney designed the sets and costumes, and Suellen Baum created the costumes, with additional construction by Christine Rader. As the story unfolds, the audience will meet a cast of vibrant characters, from the Evil Queen and gallant Prince to the whimsical Seven Woodsmen and the innocent Snow White. This story of resilience and true love will leave the whole family uplifted long after the final curtain falls.

The production will feature UMB company members, including principal artists Hallie Jo Carvajal (Snow White), Matteo Garattoni (Prince), Toshihiro Harada, and Ryan Hatch, as well as solo artists Jesyca Buck, Alex Hatch, Sydney Lee, and Parker Niksich. Amy Cook will perform the Evil Queen, with the Seven Woodsmen danced by Jacqueline’s School of Ballet Studio Company.

On Saturday, September 19, at 10:00 AM, a special sensory-friendly performance will be held for families affected by autism. UMB is excited to share this love-conquers-all story with these families.

Join Snow White on her exciting adventure with the Seven Woodsmen! Public show tickets start at $36 and are available at https://www.umballet.org/snow-white. Student rush tickets will be available at UVU’s Scott and Karen Smith Theatre box office for $16 on the day of the performance.

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