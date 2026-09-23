Peck family donates Mill Pond to Lehi City

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

Lehi residents will have a new place to enjoy the outdoors in the future, thanks to a generous donation from the Peck family.

“This is what my dad would have wanted,” said Cole Peck. “He said we had been blessed, but nothing matters more than making memories with your family.”

Siblings Cole Peck and Megan Peck Butler made the significant land donation official at the Lehi City Council meeting on September 8, 2026. The donation includes 20.34 acres of land located under the Mill Pond.

“It’s really the land under the water,” said Peck. “It’s a beautiful area.”

The city will now be responsible for turning the area into a usable space for residents to enjoy. Talks have included adding walking paths adjacent to the Mill Pond and stocking the pond with fish, but no official plans have been made.

“The Mill Pond has been part of Lehi’s history for decades,” said Peck. “My family has used the property for many different things, including supporting various businesses. We even stocked the pond with fish at one point”

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Besides giving families opportunities to make memories together, the pond also serves as a secondary water source for the community. The pond has several natural springs that feed it, but without some human intervention, the pond would have disappeared.

“Silt washes into the pond from upstream, and we have to dredge it to keep the water in it,” said Peck. “The water feeds into the city’s secondary irrigation system. Without this water source, Lehi would have even less water. We’ve been doing this for the past two years. If we weren’t taking care of it, the pond would disappear.”

With the donation, Peck says the city may now apply for federal funding and grants to cover the cost of dredging out more silt, deepening the pond, and storing more water for irrigation.

“We turned down 20 to 50 offers to buy the land,” said Butler. “Developers offered our family generational wealth and all sorts of things. But we felt like we wanted to leave it.”

The Peck family says the donation fulfills the dream Loren Powell, Tony Train, and their dad, Tony Peck, had for many years.

“My dad wanted to beautify the city. He wanted people to enjoy being together. This is how we are choosing to honor him and the others who saw his vision,” said Peck.

The land will officially be called the Peck Mill Pond Area in recognition of the family’s generous donation. The Peck family are a multigenerational Lehi family.

“It’s taken many years to get this where it needs to be,” said Peck. “It will be a great thing for the city.”

“I’m proud we did the right thing by all the families,” said Butler. “My dad taught us to work hard and do the right thing. He would be happy about this but probably embarrassed by his name being attached to it.”

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The city has no timeline for developing the land. The Peck Mill Pond Area will remain closed until it is safe for the public to enjoy.