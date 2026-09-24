Staying connected can save a life during Suicide Prevention Month and all year long

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

September is recognized nationwide as Suicide Prevention Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, breaking stigma, and fostering hope for those affected by suicide and mental illness. The goal of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) during September is to ensure that individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and to get help.

Mental health advocates stress that suicide prevention is not just the work of professionals—it’s a community responsibility. By checking in on friends, listening without judgment, and knowing where to direct someone for help, everyday people can play a vital role in saving lives.

Caitlin Thomas—a graduate of Lehi High School and Miss Lehi 2015 —is a mental health counselor at Serenity Recovery and Wellness. During her service year as Miss Lehi, she focused on suicide prevention, a mission she continues professionally today. She feels that suicidal ideation differs from person to person, but one of the best ways to prevent suicide is to stay connected and take the time to check in with each other.

“Talking about suicide doesn’t cause it—it can prevent it,” says Thomas. “When we create safe spaces for people to share their struggles, we give them a lifeline.”

“The first thing is to have open and honest conversations at home about feelings, disappointments, and mental health. If an individual knows they are safe with you, they are more likely to open up and share,” continued Thomas.

The importance of these conversations is underscored by sobering statistics: “Suicide remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States,” affecting people of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Yet, experts emphasize that suicide is preventable when communities come together to promote understanding, compassion and access to care.

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“The most effective forms of suicide prevention happen before the crisis even begins. We need to be connected and engaged in our communities. Depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions thrive in isolation,” said Thomas. “The stronger our communities are, the safer they are. It’s also important that we accept and allow differences and viewpoints that we may not always understand.”

Suicidal thoughts, like any mental health condition, can affect anyone regardless of demographic. Though common, suicidal thoughts should not be considered normal and often indicate more serious issues. The community impact of suicide makes it a serious public health issue. Unlike many other leading causes of death, suicide continues to claim more lives each year.

Suicidal ideation means having thoughts, considerations, or plans about ending your life. It is also known as having suicidal thoughts. Suicidal ideation varies deeply from person to person, presenting unique differences in its intensity, duration, and intent, but there are several recognizable verbal, emotional and behavioral warning signs.

“Recognizable warning signs of suicide ideation can include; depressed mood, social withdrawal/isolation, talking about death, being a burden or failure, substance abuse, or extreme mood swings,” said Thomas. “Any significant shift in mood or behavior can point to underlying mental health challenges.”

“However, it’s important to note that not every single person who is struggling with thoughts of suicide will present this way,” added Thomas. “The best thing we can do is check in on our people, have open conversations and allow for individual expression.”

Studies show that asking someone if they are having thoughts of suicide does not increase the likelihood of a completed suicide, nor does it increase suicidal thoughts.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, “talking to your children about mental health and asking directly about suicide saves lives and does not plant the idea in their heads.”

Talking about mental health with children breaks down isolation, stops shame, and teaches them that all emotions are normal parts of being human.

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“There is no ‘perfect’ way to have conversations with children, especially difficult ones,” said Thomas. “The best thing we can do is approach hard topics with love and curiosity. Show that you are ready to listen and learn without judgement.”

She added, “It’s also important to be direct when teaching children about mental health. It shows that you, as an adult, are not afraid to talk about these things. That’s significant for children.”

According to Kristin Francis, child and adolescent psychiatrist, “Suicide impacts almost everyone, directly or indirectly. Hearing about it from a trusted source, like a parent or caregiver, will assist your child with the right information so they can speak to others about it accurately.”

Heather Collier was raised in Lehi, where she lived with her family and graduated from Lehi High School. Heather is married and has five children: four sons and a daughter. Her family knows the deep pain of suicide firsthand, sharing the heavy mix of grief, guilt, shame and the deep need for answers after losing someone they love.

Heather’s younger brother, Seth, died by suicide in 2019. Screenshot

“It’s been over seven years, and it still feels wrong to say that my brother died by suicide. His death was completely unexpected. We didn’t know he’d been struggling, we didn’t know anything. There was no note, no goodbye, nothing. He had even completed his homework for the next day. He had plans to go snowboarding,” said Collier. “Everything about his death was unexplained and remains unanswered.”

Having lost his life to suicide so young, Heather’s brother never got the opportunity to figure out who he was or find his place in the world.

“Seth was only 14 when he died, so he was right at the beginning of finding himself and learning about who he was as a person. He loved the Packers, and he loved big, intricate Lego sets. He was a boy. He was a young boy who loved young boy things.

“One of my favorite memories of him is when he showed me a video about how we’re all upside down on the face of the earth, I might be misremembering, but it was a pretty wild premise. Seth was incredibly curious and loved abstract thinking—he was always eager to learn something new,” said Collier.

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Suicide is the third leading cause of death in young people. For youth ages 10 to 14, suicide is the second leading cause of death. The CDC reports that:

Youth and young adults ages 10 to 24 years are at risk.

Boys are 4 times more likely to die from suicide than girls.

Girls are more likely to attempt suicide than boys.

The teen years bring high stress and big life changes for adolescents and preteens alike. According to John Hopkins Medicine, “strong feelings of stress, confusion, fear and doubt may affect a teen’s problem-solving and decision-making. They may also feel pressure to succeed.”

Research shows that warning signs of suicide can include the following:

Talking about:

Wanting to die

Great guilt or shame

Being a burden to others

Feeling:

Empty, hopeless, trapped, or having no reason to live

Extremely sad, more anxious, agitated, or full of rage

Unbearable emotional or physical pain

Changing behavior, such as:

Making a plan or researching ways to die

Withdrawing from friends, saying goodbye, giving away important items, or making a will

Taking dangerous risks such as driving extremely fast

Displaying extreme mood swings

Eating or sleeping more or less

Using drugs or alcohol more often

Learning the warning signs of suicide may prevent an attempt. Keeping open communication with your child and their friends gives you a chance to help when needed.

By offering compassionate support and gently guiding a loved one toward professional treatment, family and friends can make a life-saving difference during mental health crises.

“First and foremost, encourage professional help. Second, do not treat them any differently than you did before learning about their struggle. Somebody struggling with suicidal ideation often believes themselves and their struggle to be a burden,” said Thomas.

“Remember that even though they are going through something scary, they are still the person you love. Continue inviting them, supporting them and loving them,” added Thomas.

A suicide impacts entire communities, families, friends, schools, workplaces and beyond. Timely, coordinated support helps people cope with grief, reduce emotional distress and prevent further harm.

“His death completely changed our family, leaving my brother, Seth, as an untouchable subject among us,” stated Collier.

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She continued, “We talk about Seth, of course, but it’s almost something my siblings and I don’t dare dwell on for fear of the emotions it would bring up. We’ve all felt the impact of his death a little differently, so maybe that reluctance to discuss it is out of respect for each other’s experiences.”

“Seth has become a tender wound to us collectively and individually. It is a bruise that fades but will never go away. I miss him,” added Collier.

Mental health challenges affect far more people than we realize. Global studies show that mental health conditions are much more widespread than what is reported in standard medical diagnoses or clinic visits.

Collier said, “I feel that depression and mental health disorders are so common. They are so much more common than we think. We’ve got to lean on each other more.”

She continued, “I’ve felt mental darkness on and off for almost nine years. My own struggles started far before our family lost Seth.

“Over the years, I’ve been diagnosed with anxiety, postpartum depression, OCD and ADHD. Living in my own head can feel like its own type of torture. Either I can’t turn off the anxiety, I can’t turn off the attention- grabbers, or I feel like I’m just not good enough and I never will be.”

Most people who have depression do not attempt or die by suicide, but depression is linked to a greater risk of suicide. NAMI reports that “in 2021, 40.9% of adults in Utah reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. 26.4% were unable to get needed counseling or therapy.” Also, according to NAMI, “51,000 Utahns aged 12-17 have depression.” Based on these statistics, we need a stronger mental health system that provides the care and support people need to build better lives.

Shifting cultural attitudes toward early mental health intervention allows communities to foster well-being before reaching a critical point.

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“There are a few things we can do to reduce the stigma around seeking mental health support,” said Thomas.

“The first thing is to have open and honest conversations at home about feelings, disappointments and mental health. If an individual knows they are safe with you, they are more likely to open up and share.

“It’s also important that, as adults, we are not afraid to do our own therapeutic work as well. If we want our kids to seek help and get better, then it’s important that we do the same. Therapy is not scary or a sign of weakness,” continued Thomas.

Comparing mental health conditions with common physical conditions, such as diabetes or heart disease, is an effective way to emphasize the need for appropriate medical care.

“Taking care of our brains is no different than regularly seeing a doctor to take care of your body,” said Thomas.

“The dark thoughts and feelings are real, they’re not made up and they’re not a sign of weakness,” said Collier. “I’ve learned that asking for help is exactly the kind of strength our society could use a lot more of.”

To fight public stigma effectively, we must first confront and heal the prejudices and shame we carry inside ourselves. “We challenge stigma externally by first challenging it internally,” noted Thomas.

Support and resources are always available for anyone facing mental health challenges or thoughts of suicide.

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One effective and life-saving resource is the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Launched in 2022, 988 is a federally mandated service that has been a lifeline for those struggling with behavioral health crises, connecting them to local crisis workers and community-based resources through a simple three-digit call. 988 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in Spanish and English.

“Callers connected to the Utah 988 Crisis Line receive specialized, individualized support from certified crisis workers trained in suicide prevention, de-escalation and stabilization. They will help talk you through your experience, whether it is your own or your child’s, and help to connect you with local resources for care,” said Thomas.

“They will talk with you, wait with you or answer any questions you might have. They can also direct you to places you can go for immediate intervention and help. You will not be forced into treatment or treated like a criminal. This is a resource, not a punishment.”

“Another great place to seek help is the SafeUT App,” said Thomas. SafeUT is a crisis chat and tip line that provides real-time crisis intervention for students, parents and guardians, and educators through live chat and a confidential tip line—right from your smartphone. The website, safeut.org, offers resources for educators, parents and students who need support and care.

Other available resources include:

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor 24/7.

Utah Warm Line: Call (801) 587-1055 or toll-free at (833) 773-2588 to speak with trained peer support specialists with lived experience of mental health challenges. Available daily from 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM (some peer support coordinates closely with 24/7 services).

United Way 211: Dial 211 or visit 211 Utah to find and get referrals for local health, counseling, food, housing and human services.

Healthy Minds Utah: Visit Healthy Minds Utah through the Utah Department of Health and Human Services for free, anonymous mental health and substance use self-assessments with instant resource connections.

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NAMI Utah: Visit NAMI Utah (National Alliance on Mental Illness) for grassroots educational programs, family support groups and local community resources statewide. You can also reach their non-emergency line at (801) 323-9900.

Walk-In Crisis Care Centers operate across Utah and offer in-person support and guidance for children and teens experiencing mental health distress.

Huntsman Mental Health Institute (HMHI): Youth and adult crisis care at 501 Chipeta Way, Salt Lake City. The institute provides emergency mental health stabilization services regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

Wasatch Behavioral Health: Parkview Campus Receiving Center at 1175 E 300 North, Provo.

Additional protective factors include frequent contact with providers and effective mental health care.

Suicide can have lasting effects on individuals, families and communities. The good news is that suicide is preventable. Anyone can help prevent suicide by learning the warning signs, promoting prevention and resilience, and utilizing community resources.

“The most effective forms of suicide prevention happen before the crisis even begins,” stated Thomas. “We need to be connected and engaged in our communities. Depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions thrive in isolation. The stronger our communities are, the safer they are. It’s also important that we accept and allow differences and viewpoints that we may not always understand and choose curiosity over judgment.”

Thomas continued, “Knowing your neighbors is suicide prevention. Diversity and inclusion are suicide prevention, and taking care of your personal mental health is suicide prevention.”

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“I miss my brother so terribly that at times I avoid thinking about it,” said Collier. “I believe I will see him again in his body and hug him and weep with him, and it is that hope that helps me to keep going.”

“Remember, you are not alone, and there is much more to learn and experience. Please reach out and seek help,” said Thomas. “We are not able to eliminate suffering and hardship, but we can continue to expand our empathy and create a world that is safer for everyone.”

“I want those struggling with mental health to know that you will not feel this way forever. Feelings and thoughts will change,” said Collier.

Suicide Prevention Month is more than an observance—it’s a reminder that every conversation, every act of kindness, and every moment of listening can make a difference.