Lehi football teams pull off huge upsets

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Both local high school football teams posted impressive, gutsy wins over top teams during Friday’s contests, marked by some serious defensive contributions.

Skyridge was ranked No. 2 in the RPI for Class 6A ahead of No. 4 Corner Canyon, but they were listed as three-touchdown underdogs against the Chargers at home and both statewide pundits picked against them.

No. 10 Lehi went on the road against No. 3 and undefeated Herriman, and they were also picked to lose by both predictors with the spread given as 9.4 points.

The Falcons scored their first two touchdowns following interceptions and went on to take down Corner Canyon 37-27.

The Pioneers contained one of the state’s best running backs, forced turnovers and held the host Mustangs on multiple fourth-down and red zone tries.

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They gave up three picks including one for a touchdown but still managed to hang on for a 22-20 victory, with the winning margin provided by a safety on the second play of the game.

Check back later for the full stories and photos.