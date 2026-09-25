Mary Elizabeth Curtis is the daughter of Eugene Ray Bone and Patricia Hillman Bone. She was their first child. Born September 14th, 1952, she died on her birthday in 2026. Her death came from complications from injuries suffered in an auto accident on February 6th, 2026, at 850 East State Street in Lehi. For nearly seven weeks after the accident, she walked with an undetected broken hip. This began a downward spiral and lasted until her passing.

Mary found her eternal companion on a blind date. On July 1, 1972, she married Danny Lee Curtis; they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on their 3rd anniversary. Their union was blessed by two wonderful children, Adam J. Curtis and Elizabeth Anne Curtis. Mary spent her life teaching Dan and the children to serve anyone and everyone. A woman without guile, she was a friend to everyone. No trip or adventure was complete without a dog to pet.

Her life of service is best shown in her last 5 1⁄2 months. She spent time in six different hospitals or facilities during that time. She was such an example of love; caregivers would vie to care for her. She inspired so much love and support that the environment became a joy to work in. Through all her near-death experiences, she always kept an optimistic perspective that inspired others. Her infectious giggle and laugh would draw people to her. A caregiver who would do cartwheels in her hospital room or shoot confetti during a “going to a new care facility” would become just one of the fun examples of people’s lives changing due to Mary’s love toward them.

She worked for Alpine School District for over 30 years, starting as an unpaid playground supervisor (she would have paid to be with the kids), teaching reading, doing clerical work, and finally finishing with 20+ years at Lehi High School. She spent nearly 40 years working at Broadbent’s General Store on 100 East in Lehi, where the Lehi Police Department now stands.

Mary was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings. Her fifty years in the nursery were something she had to be pried out of. She served as a stake and ward Young Women’s camp director and took fourth-year girls on their overnight backpack experience for many years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Bone, and her sister, Shelly Peterson. She is survived by her husband, Danny, of 54 years; her son, Adam (Marilee) Curtis, and daughter, Elizabeth (Heath) Webb; her mother, Patricia Bone; sister, Kaye Lynn Curtis; and brother, Douglas Ray Bone; grandchildren: Nathan Webb, Hannah Curtis, Ellie Webb, Riley Curtis; many nieces and nephews and countless friends.

The family has one request for those coming to pay their respects to Mary: PLEASE wear crazy socks to walk a mile in Mary’s legacy.

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Services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, beginning at 11:00 am at the Gateway Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2150 North Pointe Meadows Drive, Lehi, Utah. Viewings will be held Monday, September 21, 2026, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah, and Tuesday, September 22, 2026, from 10:00-11:00 am at the church.