Traverse Podiatry opens in Lehi, expanding local foot care

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

After nearly three decades of treating foot and ankle conditions, podiatrist Dr. Steven Craig has opened a private practice in Lehi focused on accessible, personalized care.

Craig said Lehi was a natural fit for Traverse Podiatry because of its central location and rapid growth. While working for the University of Utah, he treated patients at community clinics in South Jordan, Midvale and Orem. Opening in Lehi may allow patients from those areas to continue seeing him while placing the practice in the middle of the Wasatch Front’s growing population.

“Lehi is expanding rapidly within Utah County,” Craig said. “This population growth brings more active residents, families and older adults who need specialized foot care.”

Craig has practiced podiatry since 1998. At Traverse Podiatry, he offers routine and preventive care as well as diagnosis and treatment for a range of foot and ankle problems.

Services include treatment for fungal infections, thick or ingrown toenails, corns, calluses, warts and athlete’s foot. The clinic also treats heel and arch pain caused by conditions such as plantar fasciitis, arthritis and gout.

Craig evaluates patients’ walking patterns and may recommend custom orthotics or footwear changes. The office can also provide wound care, cortisone injections and minor procedures, including the removal of ingrown toenails.

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Diabetic foot care is another important part of the practice. Craig performs neurological and vascular assessments, monitors patients for neuropathy, and works to prevent chronic wounds and infections.

People with diabetes or neuropathy may not feel the pain that ordinarily signals an injury, Craig said. He recommends checking the feet every day for cuts, blisters, redness, swelling or open wounds.

“Many times, what seems small and insignificant on a diabetic, such as a small cut, scrape or blister, can quickly develop into a very serious condition,” Craig said.

For patients without neuropathy, pain is often the body’s first indication that something is wrong. Overuse, inflammation, poorly fitting shoes, and conditions such as arthritis are common causes.

Stretching, applying ice or heat, and changing footwear may resolve a minor problem. Craig said residents should make an appointment if those measures do not bring relief after a few days or if the pain worsens. Soreness or aching may point to muscle problems, while sharp or electric pain may involve a nerve.

As a new office, Traverse Podiatry can currently accommodate urgent appointments with relative ease. Craig said he intends to preserve that flexibility as the practice grows.

“We understand how frustrating it can be needing to be seen, but unable to find a provider with availability to help solve your issues,” he said.

The practice also plans to reach out to local physicians and senior centers in hopes of becoming part of a broader team caring for Lehi-area patients.

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Craig said the most rewarding part of his work is hearing from patients who feel better after living with pain or discomfort for years.

“It makes my day when I hear feedback from patients telling me that it’s been years since they have felt this good or that it feels as though they’ve been given a new pair of feet,” he said.

Traverse Podiatry is completing the insurance credentialing process. Patients may call the office or their insurance carrier to confirm coverage and determine whether a referral is required.

Craig said the practice plans to hold a grand opening soon, but the office is already seeing patients. Traverse Podiatry is located next to Zenith Family Health at 3401 N. Center St., Suite 150. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can schedule an appointment by calling 801-895-2872. More information is available at traversepodiatry.com.