Local non-profit uses the outdoors to give kids with disabilities unstoppable confidence

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Kids with Disabilities Adventures, a local volunteer-run nonprofit, brings the joy of the outdoors and builds confidence in children with special needs through accessible fishing and hunting events.

Founded by brothers Mike and Kevin Pritchett, Kids with Disabilities Adventures works to ensure that physical and developmental challenges never stand in the way of an individual experiencing nature. What started over 37 years ago with a modest “fishing day” event for 16 children with disabilities at Payson Lakes has grown into a beloved community tradition.

The organization hosts signature events like the annual Kids Fishing Day at Salem Pond, alongside tailored, all-inclusive turkey hunts and big game guiding experiences.

By utilizing adaptive equipment and compassionate volunteer support, the group turns daunting outdoor environments into safe, welcoming spaces where participants can learn new skills and discover a profound sense of accomplishment.

These outdoor adventures also provide a powerful outlet for participants facing severe health battles—like Lehi resident Cru Morrison, who has spent the past year fighting osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer.

According to Kids with Disabilities Adventures, “Some battles change you, but some moments remind you just how strong you are.” That is exactly what a deer hunt adventure did for Morrison. “It fueled his strength to conquer something challenging, and that is pretty powerful,” said Mike Pritchett, founder and president of the organization.

Operating entirely on volunteer power, the organization relies heavily on community generosity, hands-on mentorship, and event sponsorships. The organization launched its first hunt alongside the legendary Doug Miller for his Outdoors Show. Today, Kids with Disabilities has appeared multiple times on KSL’s “Outdoors with Adam Eakle,” where the host accompanies the children on hunting adventures.

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Programs are structured not just around catching a fish or tracking game, but around fostering peer connections, family memories and lasting self-esteem for every child who attends.

“One of the first outdoor adventures we planned was for a child whose parents were told that ‘the best thing to do was put the child in the state hospital,’” said Pritchett. “That hunting trip changed his life. He went from being someone people wanted to hospitalize to a confident family man with a job who now helps others.”

“These outdoor adventures give children confidence in everything from learning how to drive, to graduating from high school as well as helps them recognize their potential,” said Pritchett.

He added, “every single child has successfully completed every step of the program, from the hunter safety course to their final adventure experience.”

Since its founding, the organization has engaged thousands of young people through its annual fishing event and provided outdoor adventures for hundreds more.

While anyone can apply for an outdoor experience directly through the Kids with Disabilities website, the organization also connects with many participants through personal networks.

“We find many of our participants through personal connections. We love speaking with kids at our annual fishing event and hearing their stories at local hunting shows,” said Pritchett.

“Just last week, we crossed paths with an amazing family at Costco. After hearing their story, we invited their young boy to join us for our next outdoor adventure,” added Pritchett.

According to the Kids with Disabilities Adventures website, “Each team member shares a commitment to ensuring every child feels supported, empowered, and capable of exploring the wonders of nature. Together, we work tirelessly to bring joy, build confidence and create a welcoming environment where every child and family can thrive.”

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For more information or to donate, please visit the Kids with Disabilities Adventures website at: https://kwdadventures.org/.