Skyridge tops Chargers in monumental upset

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

With Friday night’s performance, the Skyridge football team sent a clear message that the Region 3 title race is wide open, riding a historic first-quarter defensive blitz to a 37-27 statement victory over visiting Corner Canyon.

The highly anticipated 6A Region 3 matchup saw the Falcons intercept five passes, snapping a multi-year drought against the perennial powerhouse Chargers dating back to the 2022 state championship game.

The Falcon defense went to work immediately, punching Corner Canyon in the mouth with a relentless pass rush.

Just four minutes into the game, junior linebacker Jackson Horsley ignited the home crowd by intercepting a Jaxon Pehrson pass — forced by pressure from senior defensive lineman Carter Seu — and returning it 31 yards for a touchdown, giving Skyridge an early 7-0 lead.

“When I saw the ball go up tonight, I thought this was my chance, snagged it and took it home,” said Horsley. “This is my fourth start, so it feels amazing to be able to start the game with the pick and then win this game as a team.”

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The stadium was still buzzing when, just three minutes later, junior defensive back Ethan Schriever intercepted another pass deep in Falcon territory and returned it for a jaw-dropping 83-yard pick-six.

On the ensuing kickoff, Skyridge dipped into the bag of tricks, catching the Chargers completely off guard by executing and recovering a surprise onside kick, giving the Falcons excellent field position.

The offense took advantage, leading to an extra-effort seven-yard scoring run by sophomore running back Ului Faletau, who finished the night with 19 carries for 87 yards. Before the Corner Canyon offense could establish any rhythm, Skyridge was in the lead 21-0.

“I thought our defense did a great job to help us get good field position,” said Skyridge head Coach Justin Hemm. “Offensively, I thought we executed well. We talked all week about winning the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, taking care of the football and being great on special teams.

“For the most part, I thought we did a great job of that. And winning the turnover battle was huge,” he added.

Skyridge defensive coordinator Patrick Gleaves said, “We had a really good week of practice and tried to put the guys in good positions, and it paid off as they executed at a really high level tonight.”

Skyridge junior running back Beckham Bennett extended the first-half momentum with a quick one-yard touchdown rush. The Chargers answered with their first score of the night, leaving the Falcons with a 27-7 lead at the break.

“The O-line stood up tonight and just kept pushing,” said Bennett. “I get extra yards because of them. I give credit to the O-line, they open the holes and I just run through the holes and make them look good.” He had a big outing with 13 carries for 109 yards and two scores plus 25 yards receiving.

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“The O-line really set the tone with physicality and moving the line of scrimmage,” said Hemm.

The defense was relentless in the second half with seniors Sua Ripley and Seu putting pressure on the Corner Canyon backfield, flushing Pehrson out of the pocket and forcing hurried throws, limiting the Chargers to seven points in the third period.

Skyridge followed with a crucial 32-yard field goal by junior kicker Evan Kopp in the third quarter despite a fierce defensive game by Corner Canyon.

“We stayed consistent and worked hard all week to prepare,” said senior linebacker Sa Tanuvasa. “Coming into this game we knew it was the best against the best and so we stood together as brothers and worked our butts off all night.” He had six solo of 15 total tackles and two interceptions in the game.

Corner Canyon refused to fold quietly with a quarterback change seeming to help the team gain momentum after the third period. The Chargers picked off a Falcon screen pass and took it back 95 yards for a touchdown.

After Corner Canyon’s failed onside kick attempt, the Falcons possessed the ball at midfield opening the door for Bennett’s 48-yard dash into the end zone with just 1:49 left on the clock, sealing the upset for the Falcons.

The score put the game entirely out of reach at 37-27, securing Skyridge’s sixth consecutive win including 2-0 in region play.

The Chargers leaned heavily on two-way player Diesel Dart, who scored the final touchdown of the game to narrow the gap for a 10-point Falcon win.

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“We focus heavily on next-play mentality regardless of anything good or bad that took place prior,” said Hemm. “We just execute one play at a time and we did a good job with that tonight. This is a good win. It shows our boys belief in the process and reaffirms what we are trying to do here.”

The Falcon defense was the deciding factor in the game. Junior Eli Mortensen made the other pick of the night and the defensive line’s constant pressure forced the Chargers into those five turnovers. The defensive unit also pushed the ball over on downs three times at critical points in the contest.

Senior linebacker Rex Caswell had four solo of nine total tackles while Schriever and Ripley each added eight tackles and junior linebacker Andrew Price had seven. Sophomore linebacker Drayson Afalava and sophomore free safety Jaden Tahi garnered six tackles apiece.

Ripley and Afalava also made sacks and Seu was credited with three hurries. “Defense was exceptional. Forcing turnovers and putting points on the board was huge in giving us a chance to win,” said Hemm.

Gleaves said, “Jackson Horsley started off the game with a really big interception and Ethan Schriever had a great game. He also did a good job communicating and getting in the right checks. The D-line is always really active and they executed well. It was a full defensive effort and a great win.”

Fountaine completed 20-of-36 passes for 241 yards with one interception, utilizing top options like receivers senior Omarian Sanders (6 catches for 100 yards), junior Koa Wallwork, senior Dax Rehrer and junior Steeler Wesley to move the chains and keep the clock running.

“We want these boys to feel like the most prepared team,” said Hemm. “This gives us the confidence to be successful. I thought our boys stepped on the field tonight with confidence and maintained that throughout the game.

“Our boys did a great job staying mentally and emotionally in the moment. They focused on one play at a time, and we did that at a high level tonight,” concluded Hemm.

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“These are my brothers and I love them all so much. They block for me on those screens and I’ll block for them,” said Rehrer, who had five receptions for 41 yards.

Next up the Falcons will go on the road to clash with the Lone Peak Knights on Friday (Oct. 2). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Photos by Michael Mills.