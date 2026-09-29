Falcon girls tennis second at Region 3 meet

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Entering as the No. 3 seed, the host Skyridge High School girls tennis team eliminated No. 2 Corner Canyon 5-2 in the semifinals of the Region 3 tournament on September 24 but bowed to No. 1 Lone Peak 6-1 the next day to finish in second place for the event.

Sophomore Kiri Sperry represented the Falcons in the No. 1 Singles bracket and gave a good account of herself against an experienced opponent, but Charger senior Evelyn Marsh eventually prevailed 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

The Second Singles match was also a battle, but the result was different. Skyridge senior Elizabeth Ludlow outlasted junior Emery Rideout 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

In No. 3 Singles, Falcon sophomore Maezie Oswald easily disposed of freshman Mia Ross 6-1, 6-1, and it took just a little more work for senior Molly Jarvie to top Corner Canyon senior Savannah White 6-3, 6-2 in Fourth Singles.

Moving to the doubles brackets, Skyridge sophomores Anabelle Rowley and Chloe Barker bested seniors Emily Creason and Ruchi Pawar in a nail-biter 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 5-4 in the No. 1 slot.

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At Second Doubles, the duo of junior Maggie Ball and freshman Maiana Vakapuna put up a fight, but Charger junior Kate Anderson and senior Anna Dorny won the match 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 7-5.

Seniors Addison Uffens and sophomore Kate Jarvie competed in the No. 3 Doubles bout and eliminated Corner Canyon juniors Ashlyn Covington and Sloan Rowe 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 to close out the team victory.

The Falcons got their only win against the Knights in the Third Doubles match with the reshuffled pair of Kate Jarvie and Oswald defeating junior Maude Darby and sophomore Scarlet Patterson 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 0-0 (10-2).

The brackets for the 6A state tournament will be released on Thursday (Oct. 1). The first round will be played Saturday (Sept. 27) at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights and the final four rounds will be played at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City next week on Oct. 2 and 4.