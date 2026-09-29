Pioneer girls tennis competes at region meet

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School girls tennis team entered the Region 3 tournament as the fifth seed and lost by the closest of margins in the first round to No. 4 American Fork 4-3 at Skyridge High School on September 24.

In No. 1 Singles, senior Ella Gonzalez fell to Caveman senior Sophia Leavitt in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. However, the Pioneers rallied to win their remaining singles matches.

In Second Singles, junior Kinley Olson had to work hard to defeat senior Bella Harris in a marathon. The players traded set victories, with Olson winning the first set 6-2 and Harris taking the second by an identical 6-2 score. Olson triumphed in the third set 6-2 to close out the match in her favor.

In No. 3 Singles, sophomore Sahasya Sandepogu played confidently against senior Claire Corbridge, battling to a satisfying 6-4, 6-4 victory.

The Fourth Singles bout saw Lehi sophomore Sophie Gonzalez comfortably defeat sophomore Lyla Wood 6-3, 6-1.

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In No. 1 Doubles, seniors Liberty Salcido and Abigail Cox were topped by American Fork seniors Rylee Egbert and Demi Dalton 6-3, 6-1.

In the Second Doubles bracket, senior Breckyn Holindrake and junior Claire Thatcher put up a fight but Caveman seniors Bentley Christensen and Halie Andrews prevailed 6-3, 6-3.

The No. 3 Doubles duo of seniors Lacey Ernst and Macy Murdoch finished out American Fork’s narrow team win by topping senior Eden Waddell and junior Delaney Taylor 6-1, 6-4.

The brackets for the 6A state tournament will be released on Thursday (Oct. 1). The first round will be played Saturday (Sept. 27) at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights and the final four rounds will be played at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City next week on Oct. 2 and 4.