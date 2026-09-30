Falcon boys golf fifth in last regular region meet

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge boys golf team wrapped up the regular season by competing in the Region 3 match play tournament, a pro-style event that does not count in any state standings.

The Falcons played a qualifier round on September 24 against American Fork to determine who would advance to the league semifinals. The teams ended in a tie but Skyridge advanced with a scorecard playoff.

On Monday (Sept. 28), the Falcons played the top seed Lehi and competed well, but the Pioneers prevailed 4.5 to 3.5 to move on to the final.

Sept. 21: Falcons fifth at Riverbend

In the seventh and final Region 3 tournament of the regular season at the Riverbend Golf Course in Riverton, Skyridge earned a combined team score of 296.

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Lone Peak won the event with a 271 followed by Lehi at 276. Corner Canyon finished a distant third at 287 and American Fork posted a 293. Due to the late start time, it was after dark before all the contestants finished.

Skyridge freshman Jraice Finau led his team with a one-under 71. Three of his teammates tied at 75 for the other counted scores: junior Landon Makin, senior Tanner Porter and junior Hayes Mauss.

The rest of the varsity participants included sophomore Beckham Bell, who finished at 76; sophomore Bridger Warr at 78; sophomore Dylan Hymas at 79; and junior Klive Fuhriman with an 80.

In the nine-hole JV round, junior Hudson Murphy had the best score for the Falcons with a 38 in that segment of the competition.

The final Region 3 tournament is set for Wednesday next week (Oct. 7) at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem. The 6A State Tournament is scheduled for October 12 and 13 at Talons Cove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs.