Falcon girls volleyball maintaining a torrid pace

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls volleyball team stands in second place in Region 3 after going 3-1 in the first round of league play. The Falcons now have an overall record of 18-4 and are ranked No. 2 in Class 6A coming into the week with five matches remaining in the regular season.

Sept. 15: Corner Canyon 3, Skyridge 0

The Falcons struggled early on the road against the top-ranked Chargers, improving a bit each set but not enough to capture any games. Corner Canyon swept Skyridge 25-15, 25-21, 25-22.

Senior outside hitter Emma White led the effort for the visitors with eight kills, eight digs and 27 serve-receives. Senior outside hitter Anzlee Holt and sophomore outside hitter Paisley Fuller added six kills apiece.

Senior libero Estelle Slaney posted a team-high 12 digs plus five assists and 12 serve-receives. Junior outside hitter Sienna Kuresa took 17 serve-receives and senior setter Allyceia Maae dished out 13 assists.

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Sept. 17: Skyridge 3, Lone Peak 2

The Falcons rebounded with a solid home win over the Knights in a back-and-forth affair. The visitors grabbed the early advantage with a 25-16 win in the first set, but Skyridge responded to take the second game 25-18.

The teams then swapped the next two wins again, with Lone Peak claiming the third set 25-20 and the Falcons evening the contest with a 25-22 fourth game. Skyridge went on to capture the exciting tiebreaker 15-13 to bring the marathon match to a thrilling conclusion.

Eight Falcons recorded kills for the outing led by junior middle blocker Emmie Mahe with 11 kills and three combined blocks. White worked really hard to contribute 10 kills, 20 digs and an eye-popping 43 serve-receives. Fuller added 10 kills and 11 serve-receives.

Kuresa supplied eight kills, two aces, 16 digs and 21 serve-receives. Slaney dug 24 times to lead in that category and also dealt six assists with 12 serve-receives. Maae made 12 digs to go with 25 assists and junior libero McKenzie Tien provided 18 gives.

Sept. 22: Skyridge 3, Lehi 0

The Falcons comfortably swept the visiting Pioneers 25-14, 25-16, 25-17. Kuresa led the attack with 11 kills and four aces while Holt added 10 kills and White had eight along with 15 serve-receives. Slaney was tops in digs with 17 and Maae provided 24 assists in the match.

Sept. 23: Skyridge 3, American Fork 0

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The Falcons also disposed of the Cavemen in short order with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-19 sweep on the road. Holt topped the kills chart with eight plus three block-assists followed by Kuresa with seven plus 18 serve-receives and junior middle blocker Lucy Meck with six plus three combined blocks.

White served five aces to go with 11 digs and nine serve-receives. Slaney dug 17 times and tallied 13 serve-receives. Maae supplied 18 assists. Senior setter Hevani Tokelau laid down four aces.

The Falcons get the return date with the Chargers on Thursday (Oct. 1) at 6:30 p.m. for their only match this week. They will visit Lone Peak on Tuesday (Oct. 6).