Pioneers earn match play title

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys golf team won the exciting match play championship and finished second in the last Region 3 tournament.

Sept. 21: Pioneers second at Riverbend

In the seventh and final Region 3 tournament of the regular season at the Riverbend Golf Course in Riverton, Lehi’s counted scores were all under par but so were Lone Peak’s and the Knights won out 271-276.

The other teams weren’t close. Corner Canyon finished with a combined score of 287, American Fork had 293 and Skyridge posted at 296. Due to the late start time, it was after dark before all the contestants finished.

For the Pioneers, junior Adi Notoa carded a 67 (-5) for the team’s low round, tying for second place. Sophomores Crue Harward and Jordan Ofahengaue each shot a 69 (-3), and junior Owen Combs added a personal-best 71 (-1) to complete the counted team scores.

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Sophomore Simon Caceres was next in at 73, followed by senior Zane Haehl at 77, junior Brodyn Pace at 78 and sophomore Tate Bollschweiler with an 82.

In the JV round, Lehi came in fourth by a single point. Senior Krew McMillen finished first for the Pioneers with a nine-hole total of 37.

Sept. 28: Lehi wins Region 3 match play championship

“After a long day of golf, we won the Region 3 match league championship,” said Coach Johnny Revill. “We beat Skyridge this morning 4.5 to 3.5 and then we played Corner Canyon.

“After regulation time, it was 4 to 4. We won the first four points and they won the last four points, so it went to a playoff. Each team chooses two players they go out and play one hole and the aggregate score determines the winner,” the coach said.

“We had Jordan and Crue go out. They had two kids and they ended up with a 9 on the hole and Crue and Jordan both made some pretty good par putts and that was it,” he said.

“We’re pretty excited about it and it’s the first step towards winning the region stroke play championship and then on to State,” Revill went on. The results of this pro-style event do not count in any state standings.

“We’re so proud of these boys and they got it done in some pretty rough conditions today in the rain and they showed a lot of grit and willpower to pull out the win,” the coach said.

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The Pioneers participating in this event included Harward, Ofahengaue, Notoa, Pace, Combs, Haehl, senior Jack Nelson and junior Carson Priest.

The final Region 3 tournament is scheduled for Wednesday (Oct. 7) at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem. The 6A State Tournament is set for October 12 and 13 at Talons Cove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs.