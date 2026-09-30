Pioneers take second at TwiKnight cross country meet

Megan Wallgren / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School boys cross country team finished second at the TwiKnight Invitational cross country meet on Friday (Sept. 25) at Mary and Art Dye Park in American Fork.

The Pioneers scored 57 points finishing just behind American Fork, which won the team competition with 52 points. Running as a pack continues to be an effective strategy for Lehi, with the top five Pioneer runners crossing the finish line within a 17-second spread.

Junior Brayden Barlow was first in for Lehi, finishing eighth overall with a time of 15:34.29. Fellow junior Milo Amakasu followed closely behind in ninth place at 15:38.26. Senior Luke Shumway was 10th in 15:38.49, giving the Pioneers three runners inside the top 10.

Senior Everett Quist came in 13th with a time of 15:42.05, while junior Owen McMullin capped Lehi’s scoring five in 17th place at 15:50.37.

Rounding out the varsity squad, senior Brooks Christensen finished 75th in 16:51.59, followed by sophomore Raider Turner in 88th at 17:05.84.

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The Lehi girls team finished fifth with 160 points. Lone Peak won the girls team title with a low score of 30 points. The experienced Pioneer squad is hitting their stride as they move towards the concluding stretch of the season, with the top five runners finishing with a 1:02.71 spread.

Junior Laney Martin crossed first for Lehi, finishing 20th overall in 19:18.88. Senior Remy McAdams was close behind in 22nd place with a time of 19:22.87.

Junior Kaitlyn Liston finished 32nd in 19:48.65, followed by junior Maggie Peterson in 39th at 20:02.57. Senior Avie McAdams completed Lehi’s scoring five, finishing 47th in 20:20.95.

Also running for the Pioneer varsity squad were seniors Kaylee Hill, placing 50th with a time of 20:22.51, and senior Evangeline Christensen finishing 90th in 21:34.13.