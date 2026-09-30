Skyridge harriers post strong finishes at regional meet

Megan Wallgren / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Spokane, Washington, Sept. 25-26 for the Nike Bob Firman Invitational, where both Falcon varsity teams turned in strong performances against competition from across the West.

The Skyridge boys finished third out of 38 teams in the Boys 5K Elite race with 261 points. Summit High School of Oregon, the No. 1 team in the DyeStat Northwest rankings, won the meet with 64 points, while Coeur D’Alene of Idaho, ranked No. 4 in the Northwest, finished second with 128 points.

The Falcons were led by senior Jack Grossen, who came in 27th overall in 15:12.5. Junior Landon Carter followed in 30th place with a time of 15:21.2.

Sophomore Curtis Greene was the Falcons’ third runner, placing 64th in 15:43.4. Senior Sam Nelson crossed 83rd in 15:55.5, while junior Zane Taylor rounded out the scoring five in 89th with a time of 15:59.3.

The five scoring runners finished within 47 seconds of one another, giving Skyridge one of the tighter team spreads in the race.

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Sophomores Connor Guymon and Gage Peterson also competed for the Skyridge varsity team. Guymon finished 160th in 16:31.7, while Peterson placed 190th in 16:47.7.

The Skyridge girls earned first in their section of 22 teams, winning the Girls 5K Varsity Division I Section 2 with 63 points.

Sophomore Abigail Finley led the Falcons and took the top individual spot on the race podium, finishing in 18:36.9.

Skyridge then placed three runners in consecutive spots near the front of the field. Junior Jane Hawkins came in seventh overall in 19:21.0, followed closely by junior Zoe Tanner in eighth at 19:23.2 and freshman Oakley Nelson in ninth at 19:24.2.

Junior Chloe Bodine completed the Falcon scoring five, finishing 40th overall in 20:38.4.

Junior Lucy Mensah and senior Brielle Ostler also competed for Skyridge, finishing 63rd and 72nd, respectively. Mensah crossed the line in 21:00.8, while Ostler finished in 21:14.5.

The five scoring runners for the Falcon girls finished within 2:02 of one another.

The Nike Bob Firman Invitational gave both Skyridge teams an opportunity to compete against teams from outside Utah as they continue to look towards the region competition on Oct. 4.