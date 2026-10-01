Crossing guard risks safety to protect children from oncoming vehicle

Jenifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

A vigilant crossing guard in Lehi, Utah, sprinted into action and blocked a moving van to protect children navigating a crosswalk on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The harrowing event occurred at the intersection of 1100 West and 1450 South, where crossing guard Tara Sandstrom has worked for almost two years. Sandstrom was standing in the roadway with her stop sign raised, actively guiding two children across the street.

As the children crossed, a horn honked from the stopped traffic, and a white vehicle began to accelerate. Without hesitation, Sandstrom sprinted into the path of the moving vehicle, positioning her own body between the car and the children while shouting and signaling for the driver to stop. The vehicle stopped just in time, allowing the children to finish crossing safely.

“I was actively crossing kids in the crosswalk when a vehicle made a right turn and started to proceed through the crosswalk while the children and I were still in it. I immediately moved myself in front of the vehicle and put myself between the vehicle and the children to make sure they were not struck. The vehicle then came to an abrupt stop,” stated Sandstrom.

She added, “thankfully, no one was hit or injured. There really wasn’t time to think. My immediate instinct was to protect the kids and put myself between them and the vehicle.”

Footage of the close call quickly spread online, amassing millions of views and widespread praise for Sandstrom’s reflexes and dedication.

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The attention has been quite unexpected, to say the least. But if this video is reaching millions of people, I hope it can make a difference,” said Sandstrom. “I hope we can all help each other stay a little safer, especially when it comes to school zones and slowing down around crosswalks.”

Sandstrom embraces her role as a crossing guard with deep dedication because the connection she shares with the children and her community transforms a simple shift into a profound personal calling.

“I try to make everyone who comes through the crosswalk feel welcome and hav e a positive interaction,” said Sandstrom. “For many of these kids, I’m one of the first people they see in the morning outside of their family, so I want to make sure their day starts with a smile and a positive experience.”

Sandstrom values the personal connections she makes with both the kids and their families most about her time at the crosswalk.

“I try to interact with both the kids and their parents, get to know them, and make the time they spend waiting to cross fun and enjoyable. I really value the connections I’ve made with the kids and their parents,” stated Sandstrom. “They are truly wonderful people, and the kids are just amazing.”

The incident may have happened in early September. However, Sandstrom hasn’t let her guard down, as drivers still sometimes fail to yield at the crosswalk, navigating a chaotic mix of multi-directional traffic and the many children who cross the street daily.

“There is a lot of traffic in the mornings, and it can get pretty hectic and crazy, especially during the busiest part of drop-off,” said Sandstrom. “I’m constantly watching traffic from multiple directions while helping the kids get across safely.

“I would estimate around 80 to 100 children on a typical busy morning. The afternoon is even busier, with significantly more children crossing throughout the afternoon,” noted Sandstrom.

She is now urging motorists to stay alert, keep emotions in check while driving, and follow Utah crosswalk laws, which require drivers to remain completely stopped until pedestrians and crossing guards have safely reached the opposite curb.

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“I would just ask drivers to be attentive and more aware when driving through school zones. This job has taught me so much about school zone safety, pedestrian safety, and just being a safer, more aware driver in general.

“I think it’s so important to stay alert anytime we’re driving, and especially to try to keep our emotions in check. I know traffic can get crazy through the crosswalk and the school zone, but taking a deep breath, slowing down, and staying calm can make such a difference,” stated Sandstrom.

Although many view Sandstrom as a hero for protecting the children in the crosswalk, Sandstrom hopes the incident raises awareness and improves safety.

“Honestly, when people have called me a hero over the last week or so, I immediately think of the kids and the fact that I was just doing my job,” said Sandstrom. “I don’t really consider myself a hero. I’m just doing everything in my power to protect these children and keep them out of danger.

“I’m always grateful when something that happens in life can be turned into something positive and hopefully create a little more awareness and change,” added Sandstrom.

Sandstrom truly loves her work as a crossing guard in Lehi, Utah, and she would step in front of a car again instantly if it meant keeping kids safe.

“I’ve now been a crossing guard for about two full school years, and it has become something I really enjoy and genuinely care about,” said Sandstrom.

“I would do it again if needed, to protect the kids,” concluded Sandstrom.