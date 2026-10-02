ASD classified employee announcement brings controversy despite one-time payment

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

An email sent on September 15 to Alpine School District classified employees left some recipients feeling attacked, despite the good news it contained.

The email announced an additional $250 to a one-time payment of $500 for classified employees added during contract negotiations with the Alpine Education Support Professionals union earlier this year. “The Board of Education and District leaders are pleased to announce an additional $250 to the one-time payment of $500, making a total of $750 to be paid to classified employees in the fall of 2026, prorated based on the employee’s contract or hours worked each week,” the email stated.

The bonus announcement was followed by a statement calling out bad behavior during the negotiations.

“Let us be very clear, the additional payment is in spite of the poor behaviors, inaccurate depictions and statements about the board and superintendent’s value of and support for this essential group of team members in both public and private settings by several leaders of AESP during the negotiation process, ratification meetings, and proposal consideration in official public meetings,” the email read.

“Our hope is this message will acknowledge the unfortunate situation created by a few individuals as an opportunity for us all to self-reflect and seek improvement while inviting future AESP leaders in the new school districts to return to long-standing, positive, and mutually beneficial discussions, solutions to problems and validation of all members involved in this important work – serving children, parents, team members and communities.”

Alpine Food Services employee Sarah Fotheringham said, “We were all jaw-wide open with the letter. We felt like it was written in bad taste and intended to intimidate us.” Fotheringham continued, “I’m very happy the School Board came through with their willingness to give us additional compensation after giving us a .5% COLA.”

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Classified employees are support personnel who handle non-instructional and operational roles critical to running the district. These include school office staff, facilities and maintenance crews, and transportation and nutrition services workers, along with other various part-time employees.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) pay increase, just 0.5%, that classified employees received in their paychecks for the ‘27 fiscal year was a sticking point in negotiations earlier this year. The union rejected the initial contract proposal. As part of a compromise, the contract included a one-time bonus payment.

The email stated, “This additional [$250] payment reflects the long-standing commitment of the board of education and superintendent to invest in and advocate for our “hands-on” technicians and support team members, which group has and will always be a high priority to the leaders of Alpine School District.”

ASD Superintendent Robert Smith addressed the controversy by affirming Alpine’s commitment to its classified employees. “Alpine’s Board of Education and Superintendent value their classified employees,” he said. “In the negotiation agreement, a statement to revisit the amount of the one-time bonus was included. This message was the announcement of that review and determination.”

Of the paragraphs that raised eyebrows, Smith said, “The intent of the message and section you referenced was to decouple the increased amount from a process this year that was unlike any experienced in the past 20 years with AESP.”

Smith continued, “Wording of any communication could be improved, which is true in this case. The intent was to celebrate our employees, follow through on a commitment, and invite a more positive dialogue in the new districts.”

When asked who wrote the email, Smith replied, “the communications department.”

Fotheringham also wants to leave any bad feelings between Alpine and classified employees behind. “My hope is that, with the new school board and new AESP boards, they will work together better with patience and understanding. I’m hopeful that the employees will be valued by the new school boards more than what was displayed in the announcement,” she said.