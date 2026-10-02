Rancho Markets opens in American Fork

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press

Founded by Eli Madrigal, the chain of ten stores is a community favorite in the areas it serves, offering unique, authentic food that’s hard to find elsewhere.

Madrigal’s vision for Rancho Markets all those years ago was to create a “cultural hub” where customers could find products that “reminded them of home,” the store’s website states. They are committed to quality and low prices and take pride in serving and celebrating cultural diversity.

Madrigal always looks for the best place, including how she feels about the surrounding areas, the businesses and the people-watching. It looks like she found the perfect spot, because business appears to be booming since Rancho Markets opened its doors last week.

Customers immediately feel welcomed in the warm, friendly atmosphere at Rancho Markets. They also don’t need to speak Spanish to shop, because employees either speak English or can find someone who does.

Customer service appears to be a big priority at Rancho Markets, given the many different cultural backgrounds it serves. The store is very well organized and easy to navigate, with both English and Spanish used on signs advertising products.

As soon as customers enter the American Fork location, they are greeted with a beautiful array of pastries. Rancho Markets created their very own ice cream, Heladita. The ice cream counter offers numerous flavors, including coconut, pecan, Superman, pistachio and egg nog.

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The in-house restaurant serves authentic Mexican dishes, with very reasonably priced empanadas and tamales. Customers can easily grab lunch or dinner on the go at the restaurant’s counter. Ceviche lovers get a full-service experience, choosing from their favorites. The carnicería (butcher) has beautiful cuts of meat along with everyone’s favorite chorizo. The produce section has a variety of fruit and vegetables from different countries. This week’s specials include 4 pounds of bananas for $1 or 3 pounds of cantaloupe for $1.

Madrigal is excited about the new Rancho Markets and hopes people in American Fork and surrounding areas will visit the store and have a wonderful experience.

“I enjoyed going into Rancho Markets because it was bright, clean and spacious. It felt very inviting. Excited to go back and try out the tacos!” wrote American Fork resident Britney Schrader, who visited the store on opening day.

Customer Yosha Spens noted the variety of produce, products and food. “Going to one store to get all you need for dinner saves money and time,” Spens said. She also praised Rancho Markets for having the “yummiest variety of bread from all countries south of the United States.”

In addition to selling unique and delicious products, Rancho Markets supports the community by accepting monetary donations for the Cities Strong Foundation. Donations fund meals for local families in need, sponsor local cultural events, support educational scholarships and contribute to emergency assistance programs. Customers may donate in person at any location or online.

“We appreciate the community of American Fork and how they have welcomed us since we opened the store last week,” shared Rancho Markets. Madrigal hopes customers will try everything offered and share feedback.

This weekend, Rancho Markets will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, September 26th, at 702 East State Street in American Fork. Everyone is welcome and invited to come and see what Rancho Markets is bringing to our community.