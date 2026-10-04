Falcon football tops Knights in last-second Region 3 thriller

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge defense absolutely bent but refused to break.

Facing a ferocious final-quarter onslaught, the Falcons dug in their cleats and made the ultimate stand to slam the door on a spirited Lone Peak rally, securing a down-to-the-wire 27-24 victory in an instant-classic rivalry showdown.

The monumental defensive effort set the stage for junior kicker Evan Kopp’s game-winning field goal of 19 yards as time expired on Friday night (Oct. 2) in Highland.

Skyridge looked poised to control the game early on, powered by a spectacular performance from junior running back Beckham Bennett as he tormented the Knight defense throughout the game.

Bennett scored all three of the Falcon touchdowns while rushing for 129 yards on 18 attempts and catching four balls out of the backfield for 19 yards more.

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“I don’t focus too much on my scores, we just need enough to win, and I work hard to do my part,” said Bennett. “This was a team win. It was a full-team effort. This team has so much fight, we always battle through the hard times. I feel that this is a great team and we are just ready to play the game our way.”

The Knights scored first with 4:23 left in the first quarter on a 36-yard field goal by Zachary Zolman. Skyridge quickly answered with a two-yard dive into the endzone by Beckham, capped off with Kopp’s extra point giving the Falcons a 7-3 lead at the end of the first period.

Despite facing relentless defensive pressure from Lone Peak, the Falcons maintained their composure in the second frame, methodically moving the ball down the field and resulting in a one-yard touchdown by Bennett allowing them to hold a narrow 14-9 lead heading into halftime.

Skyridge opened the third quarter by leaning on a balanced attack that took the wind out of the Knight defense. When the drive finally stalled inside the Lone Peak red zone, Kopp calmly stepped up and drilled a crucial 33-yard field goal to widen the margin.

Bennett’s final score—a gritty 30-yard touchdown run late in the third period — gave Skyridge what felt like a commanding lead at 24-9.

However, Lone Peak refused to roll over on their home turf, launching a furious fourth-quarter comeback orchestrated by quarterback Ledger Holmes.

The Knights cut into the lead with a tough five-yard touchdown run. Just minutes later, they capped off their scoring with another touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to knot the game up at 24-24 with 1:09 left on the clock, setting the stage for a grandstand finish.

With the game on the line, the Falcon offense put on an absolute clinic, dismantling the Knight defense with precision passing culminated by a timely draw from junior quarterback Jagger Fountaine and a 36-yard sideline catch by two-way player Eli Mortensen.

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Skyridge bled the clock dry, completely suffocating any hope of a Lone Peak miracle counterattack. With just over two seconds on the clock, Kopp calmly drilled the game-winning chip shot as time expired.

“We practice a two-minute drill every single week to prepare for situations like tonight,” said Skyridge head Coach Justin Hemm. “This is something that the team is very comfortable with but also very confident in executing.

“These guys look forward to opportunities that are down to the minute when they know that every single play, we are going to throw. The O-line takes pride in their protection, and the receivers are excited for the opportunity to make some big plays,” the coach added.

“It’s all about keeping your mind straight especially during a high-pressure scenario,” said Kopp. “That is what that kick was, and it is what every kicker dreams of doing. I am grateful I had the opportunity to kick that final field goal tonight. When I saw that ball go through the uprights it was instant joy.”

“We were calm and collected during the final drive,” said Beckham. “We knew what we needed to do and we did it tonight.

“I have complete faith in my teammates, the O-line for blocks and the quarterback and receivers to make the throw and make the catch. I wasn’t worried about it at all; I knew we could get the ball down the field,” the player said.

Outsized in the trenches, the Falcon defense managed crucial plays when it counted the most, forcing the Knights to settle for three short field goals in the first half and dialing up two massive sacks on third-down situations in the final quarter.

“I thought defense battled hard as they were put into some tough situations, but they made things very difficult for Lone Peak,” said Hemm. “Defensively, multiple times those guys were under extreme pressure. Regardless of the situation they continued to battle all night long.”

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Rex Caswell’s steady leadership at middle linebacker buoyed the young Falcon defenders, not allowing them to break. Junior defensive back Ethan Schriever led the secondary, quietly stifling Lone Peak’s passing game.

Junior Eli Mortensen greatly contributed to the defensive effort by locking down Lone Peak’s standout receiver, Dillon Sykes.

Caswell led the defensive effort with five solo and nine total tackles. Schriever registered six combined tackles including three solo. Senior defensive linemen Sua Ripley and Carter Seu registered five tackles each.

Standout defensive performances were given by junior linebacker Jackson Horsley with a fumble recovery, three solo tackles, two assists and two tackles-for-loss and sophomore linebacker Drayson Afalava tallying seven tackles including three solo tackles and two tackles-for-loss.

Kopp contributed nine points including three successful PATs and two field goals.

“I love my teammates,” said Kopp. “I love showing up for them every day. I’m grateful for their trust and it means a lot for them to have confidence in me, especially in the final seconds of the game tonight.”

“We did some good things all across the board,” Hemm said. “I was proud of special teams and how they executed all night. Ultimately, I’m proud of the boys for their overall resilience and for the mental toughness that they showed tonight.”

“We are a disciplined team,” said Mortensen. “This game wasn’t pretty the whole time, but we still found a way to win. This game was tough, but it was a great game.”

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With the victory, Skyridge improves to 3-0 for Region 3 play and 7-1 overall. The Falcons have a bye next week as they prepare to host American Fork on Wednesday, October 14 for Senior Night in the final game of the regular season.