Christensen Farms brings locally grown pumpkins to the neighborhood

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

For the Christensen family, fall is more than a season of changing leaves and Halloween decorations. It’s a time to share the fruits of their labor with the community.

Christensen Farms, a sixth-generation family farm about two miles south of American Fork, is once again offering pumpkins, squash and other fall decorations at a front-yard honor-system stand at 234 E. 200 S. in Lehi.

The Christensens live in Lehi and operate their farm in American Fork. They first sold pumpkins and squash directly from their home last year. After a positive response from the community, they decided to bring the stand back this fall.

“We have always done wholesale with our products, and we thought we could offer the community a better value on locally grown fresh produce if we sold direct,” Shanna Christensen said. Screenshot

The honor-system stand allows customers to stop by, select produce, and pay without a cashier or employee present. The Christensens said the community’s response exceeded their expectations.

“People in our community have been so honest, polite and giving, and it really encourages us to continue this for many years to come,” Christensen said. “We want to thank everyone for their support.”

The family also enjoys contributing to the community and bringing a little of the fall season to the neighborhood.

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“We really enjoy the fall and spooky season, and love to help contribute to our community,” Christensen said. “We like to see the pumpkins on the porches of our neighbors.”

Following last year’s success, the family made a few changes for this season. They doubled the number of pumpkins and squash they planted and added new varieties for customers to discover. Screenshot

The selection includes large and small pumpkins in orange, green and white, including “warted” varieties. The stand also offers plain white and mini pumpkins. Christensen said the farm grows so many varieties that it can be difficult to keep track of all their names.

For those looking for something other than pumpkins, the stand also features several varieties of squash, including butternut, buttercup, acorn and spaghetti squash.

Corn stalks are also available as fall decorations.

Pumpkins and squash cost $2 to $6, while corn stalks are $5 each.

Keeping the stand stocked is a family effort. Because the farm is only a short distance from home, the Christensens make several trips throughout the day to replenish the selection.

“There’s always more,” Christensen said. “We just go load a truck to get it.”

One of the family’s favorite parts of running the stand is watching customers find the right pumpkin for their homes.

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“It is always fun to see the kids pick their pumpkins,” she said.

The stand has also become a curiosity for people passing through the neighborhood. Christensen said the family enjoys watching cars slow as drivers notice the produce and decorations.

“We would encourage them to stop and take a look,” she said.

Although the pumpkins and squash are drawing attention this fall, Christensen Farms is more than a seasonal pumpkin operation. The family also grows corn and hay and sells those products when available. The farm uses Facebook Marketplace to advertise when produce is ready.

The farm has deep roots in the area. Six generations of Christensens have operated Christensen Farms, continuing a tradition of agriculture and service to communities including American Fork, Lehi and surrounding areas.

Looking ahead, the family hopes to keep operating the farm and expand its offerings for residents.

“Since we have been around for so long, we hope to keep going for years,” Christensen said.

The Christensens also hope to offer a wider variety of products to keep customers interested and give them new reasons to return throughout the year.

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For now, however, the front-yard stand focuses on the sights, flavors and traditions of fall. With pumpkins in a range of colors, shapes and sizes, fresh squash and corn stalks for decorating, the Christensens hope their small honor-system stand becomes an annual part of the community’s autumn season.

“We want to add a wider variety of products to keep people intrigued and coming back for more,” Christensen said. “We would love to know what varieties the community would like to see in the future.”