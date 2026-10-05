Lehi asks City to create more teen programs

As a teenager, it can sometimes feel difficult to find something to do after school, especially if meeting friends is a struggle. In Lehi, we have plenty of parks, restaurants, and activities for families, but the community would benefit from a place where teenagers can hang out, meet friends, and participate in activities without spending much money. Lehi is growing, so creating this opportunity for teens to grow should be part of it.

Our city already has some programs for teenagers. The Lehi Legacy Center offers a “Teen Night” with games, prizes, food, swimming, and opportunities to make new friends. However, the 2026 program was offered for only two nights and was limited to ages 10–15, which is a small age group and a short time. With the resources of many parks, such as Lehi Sports Park, teenagers, especially ages 16- 18, have access to a great place to hang out and meet new people who are in the same boat. Holding activities in an easily accessible place like Lehi Sports Park makes it much more convenient for teenagers to participate.

Lehi should create more regular teen programs throughout the year. The city could start by asking local teenagers what activities they actually want through surveys at schools and online. Then, use existing community spaces to offer weekly or monthly events such as movie nights, art activities, game nights, open gym, volunteer projects, or other social events. The city could also make events free or low-cost so money doesn’t prevent teens from participating.

All teenagers need a place where they can feel connected to their community. More activities like this would give more teens something positive to look forward to and help them meet and make new friends. Lehi already has buildings, parks, and resources to get started. We need help organizing this so that teenagers who may be struggling to make friends can get involved.

Another important reason to create more teen programs is the positive impact they can have on mental health. Many teenagers today feel stressed, anxious, or alone. It can be hard to talk to adults about these feelings. A safe, welcoming space where teens can be themselves and build friendships can help them feel more confident and supported. When teens have a place to go, or something to look forward to, they are less likely to get involved in negative activities and are more likely to make healthy choices. It also helps build a stronger community because teens become more connected to the people and environment around them.

Some might argue that there are already enough activities, or that the city doesn’t have the budget to add more programs. However, the community would benefit more than it costs. Many of the ideas, like using existing spaces or asking for volunteers, don’t require money.

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Lehi is a great place to live, and it’s important that it continues to grow and provide opportunities for all ages. By creating more teen programs and activities, the city can help teenagers feel included, supported and involved. It is not just about giving teens something to do, it’s about giving them a place to belong.

Anna Merrill

Lehi, UT