Pioneer football tops Cavemen in rugged battle

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

In an intense, back-and-forth rivalry contest, the Lehi High School football team overcame its own mistakes with heart and superlative effort to claim a hard-earned 20-19 victory at American Fork on Friday (Oct. 2) which wasn’t decided until the final minute.

The Pioneers got the ball first and senior Cam Wren busted a big return to give his team excellent field position, but they were unable to move the ball and had to punt.

The Cavemen got only one first down against Lehi’s stiff defense and they punted. The Pioneers gave the ball right back by fumbling on second down at their own 29-yard line.

However, the defense held the home squad to three yards in the first three downs and American Fork elected to go for it on 4th-and-8. Senior defensive end Sterling Fillmore pursued the quarterback on a rollout and stopped him short of the line to gain, forcing a turnover on downs at the 22-yard line.

The Cavemen were able to reach the red zone on their next possession but on 3rd-and-goal at the 8-yard line, senior defensive back Porter Hobbs dropped the receiver at the 5-yard line, and American Fork put the first points on the board with a 22-yard field goal at the 1:35 mark of the initial period.

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Lehi responded on their next possession. Starting from the 20, junior running back Cam Bryce picked up 15 yards to get the drive started. On the second play of the next series, senior tight end Zeke Clements took the ball to midfield after a screen pass with blockers clearing the way.

The Pioneers decided to go for it on 4th-and-1 at the AF 41. Bryce ran straight through the line, stumbling a bit after escaping a tackle attempt but recovering his footing and then turning on the jets for a touchdown 57 seconds into the second quarter.

The PAT by senior kicker Finn McBride gave Lehi a 7-3 lead. American Fork’s next drive was hampered by a holding call and then a Hobbs tackle to prevent a third-down conversion, forcing a punt.

Despite gaining some ground, the Pioneers had to kick away on their next possession as well, but the attempt was blocked and gave the Cavemen a very short field at the 18-yard line. They quickly capitalized to retake the lead at 10-7 with 6:19 left and that score stood to the break.

The defenses ruled the third quarter as the ball exchanged hands six times without any additions to the scoreboard. Each team made two interceptions during this stretch, with Lehi’s claimed by Hobbs and senior linebacker Paul Unga.

American Fork had the ball to start the final period. An untimely penalty negated a first down deep in the red zone, but the Cavemen still extended their advantage to 13-7 with a field goal at the 11:45 mark.

It didn’t last long. Wren returned the kickoff 59 yards to the AF 30. Bryce moved the ball 12 yards forward on first down, and then senior quarterback Briggs Jensen made a tough bump-and-run gain to reach the 10-yard line.

On fourth down near the end zone, Bryce surged across the line to get the 1-yard touchdown and McBride converted the PAT to lift the Pioneers back into the lead at 14-13 with 8:10 remaining.

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The Cavemen answered on their next possession with a drive that culminated in a spectacular catch in the end zone. They went for two to try to extend the advantage to seven points but weren’t able to convert, leaving the score at 19-14 in their favor with 5:21 left on the clock.

Starting from their own 24-yard line after a near-turnover on the kickoff, Lehi launched a drive that was full of heroics. Wren got it started with a short catch turned into a long gain by his shifty run for a 17-yard pickup.

Jensen used his legs again to convert on 3rd-and-long for the next first down. A facemask call moved the ball to the AF 30-yard line. On 4th-and-1 at the 21, Bryce bulled to the 19 with extra effort to give his team another shot at the end zone.

On the next play, Jensen connected with Clements, who had managed to get himself open between two defenders, and he sprinted to the end zone untouched to get the lead back at 20-19 with 1:01 to go. The Lehi two-point pass attempt was deflected.

The drama wasn’t over quite yet. American Fork made a huge return on the subsequent kickoff and only Wren’s tackle at the Lehi 49 saved a touchdown.

However, a pass attempt on first down was intercepted by sophomore defensive back Eli Cole and the Pioneers finished off the win in the victory formation.

Bryce was the workhorse of the night, with 23 carries for 110 yards plus 18 yards receiving and the two scores. Clements was the leading receiver with five catches for 44 yards including the game-winning touchdown.

Senior wide receiver Kyson Butterfield added four receptions for 38 yards. Wren earned a spectacular 150 yards on three kickoff returns to go with his three receptions.

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On the other side of the ball, senior linebacker Colt Kelley was the leading tackler with nine combined while sophomore defensive back Li’i Unga finished with four solo of eight total tackles plus three deflections.

Paul Unga’s pick return went for 40 yards and he also had seven tackles. Senior linebacker Brody Downs added four solo of seven tackles. Hobbs rounded out his night with six tackles, three solo to go with his interception.

Fillmore added six hurries and a sack to his three tackles and senior defensive lineman Tautai Meredith had three hurries and four tackles including a shared sack.

“We went into this game feeling good about the way we were playing,” said Coach Andy Hatfield. “We were facing American Fork for the fifth time in the past three seasons and it’s always hard to win there. It had been more than a decade since the last time.

“That’s a really good team, they’re very well coached and they run a unique defense we don’t see much,” he continued. “We made mistakes in this game that we need to fix but a few of them were forced by a really good team.

“These defenses at the top level in our state are really, really good, so you have to take points any way you can get them,” the coach said. “I’m so impressed with just the heart and competitiveness of this team and their belief in each other.

“We don’t have all the stars that the commentators like to talk about, but this is a great team,” Hadfield said. “We have players trying to make plays for the team. As long as everyone on the field does his job and keeps working, we always have a chance, and they’ve bought into that.”

The coach singled out Jensen’s heroics in running for critical yards at key points in the contest. “Briggs is the ultimate competitor,” he said. “He stays pretty composed, but he wants to win badly.

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“He changed the game; he took the game on his shoulders, and everyone rallied around him when things weren’t executed well,” Hadfield said. “Briggs did what he needed to.

“As for the mistakes, in all reality we have to keep our defense out of bad situations to improve our chances and we’re addressing that,” he added.

Lehi is tied with American Fork and Corner Canyon for second place in Region 3 at 1-1 and has moved to 5-3 overall and the No. 7 spot in the 6A RPI rankings.

The Pioneers complete the league season with two short weeks. They will host Lone Peak (3-5, 0-3) for Senior Night this Thursday (Oct. 8) and then go to Corner Canyon (6-2) next week on Wednesday (Oct. 14). Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs.

“The gauntlet continues,” the coach said. “We’ve got to go into these final games with the underdog mentality. Lone Peak is going to try to ruin our senior night like we did theirs last year. Their defensive coach is really good and they’re going to be very aggressive and bring the pressure.

“But, we need the win just as much as they do and we’re going to fight for it. We’re not good enough to blow out these teams; we just have to figure out a way to score one more point than they do,” Hadfield concluded.