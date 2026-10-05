Pride and Prejudice brings Austen’s classic romance to life at The Ruth

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” has been adapted, reimagined and performed countless times over the past two centuries. Still, the Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater has found a distinctive way to bring the familiar story to Utah County audiences.

The Ruth’s production, adapted by local playwright Melissa Leilani Larson and directed by Kymberly Mellen, incorporates American Sign Language throughout, with Deaf actress Anne Post Fife portraying Mrs. Bennet entirely in ASL. Other cast members provide her spoken dialogue live from the stage.

The result is a production that feels both familiar and surprisingly fresh.

For audiences who know Austen’s story, the basic elements remain: Elizabeth Bennet navigates her complicated relationship with the proud Mr. Darcy. At the same time, her mother desperately attempts to marry off her daughters. Social expectations, misunderstandings, family pressure, and questions of love and marriage drive the story forward.

But adding ASL creates an entirely new theatrical language.

Fife’s portrayal of Mrs. Bennet immediately sets this production apart. Rather than placing an interpreter alongside an otherwise traditional performance, the production incorporates ASL directly into the storytelling. Fife communicates Mrs. Bennet’s dialogue, emotions and reactions through singing while fellow actors translate and give voice to her words.

This approach lets audiences experience the same line through multiple performances at once. Fife’s physical expression and signing can communicate one layer of emotion while the actor voicing her words adds another.

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What may initially surprise audiences quickly becomes part of the production’s natural rhythm. The signing is not treated as a gimmick but as part of the choreography, with dialogue, movement and ASL carefully coordinated so the story never loses momentum.

That precision carries into the production’s frequent scene changes. Transitions are quick and smooth, and movement across the stage feels deliberate without drawing attention away from the story.

The production is also visually striking. Jo Winiarski’s scenic design creates an elegant backdrop for Austen’s world, while Brenda van der Wiel’s costumes establish both period and personality. Lighting by Renee Fowler, sound design by Richie Trimble, and hair and makeup by Shannon Hutchins help complete the polished look.

The cast is the production’s greatest strength. Austen’s familiar characters are played with enough energy and personality to keep the story lively, and the production knows when to lean into comedy and when to allow quieter emotional moments to land.

That balance matters in “Pride and Prejudice.” Beneath Austen’s wit and romantic complications is a story about people learning to understand themselves and one another.

Mellen points to one of the story’s most important moments, when Elizabeth reads Darcy’s letter and realizes, “Till this moment I never knew myself.”

According to Mellen, that realization helps explain why Austen’s story has endured.

“Austen seems to suggest that genuine love begins not with finding the right person, but with becoming honest enough to know yourself,” Mellen said.

That idea comes through strongly in this production. Elizabeth and Darcy are not simply learning to fall in love. They confront their own assumptions, pride and shortcomings.

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The title itself remains relevant. Characters repeatedly judge one another based on reputation, appearances and first impressions. Watching those judgments unravel provides much of the play’s humor, but also its emotional weight.

Mellen hopes audiences leave considering their own relationships.

“If this production sends you home looking at someone you love with just a little more curiosity, a little more generosity, and a renewed willingness to choose them as they are today, not as they were five years ago, we will have done our job,” she said.

The ASL integration adds another layer to that theme of communication. Watching Mrs. Bennet communicate through a different language while other actors voice her words encourages audiences to pay closer attention to movement, expression and emotion. Lines that might otherwise pass quickly can take on additional meaning when they are physically expressed as they are spoken.

It also allows Fife to create a Mrs. Bennet that is distinctly her own.

Production succeeds because its various elements work together rather than compete for attention. The set, costumes, choreography, acting and ASL integration combine into a polished production that moves quickly while still giving the characters room to breathe.

For those who have seen “Pride and Prejudice” before, The Ruth’s version offers something unexpected. For newcomers, it provides an accessible introduction filled with humor, romance and memorable characters.

The story may belong to another era, but its central questions remain recognizable: How well do we know ourselves? How quickly do we judge others? And what changes when we become willing to look beyond our first impressions?

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The Ruth’s production explores those questions with humor, strong performances, beautiful visuals and an innovative use of ASL that adds something meaningful to Austen’s enduring story.

“Pride and Prejudice” runs through Nov. 7 at The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, 401 S. Pleasant Grove Blvd. in Pleasant Grove. Performances are generally at 7:30 p.m., with select Saturday matinees at 12:30 and 4 p.m. Tickets are available through The Ruth box office or website.