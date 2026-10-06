Adams continues streak, Lehi MTB team 4th in Region 5

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi mountain biking team has finished fourth in all three Region 5 races to date competing in Division 1, but they have the league’s top female rider in senior Brielle Adams, who has won all three Varsity Girls events so far to extend her mark to 11 consecutive wins in that race.

At Beaver Mountain on August 22, Adams recorded a time of 1:13:34.75. She finished in 1:03:57.76 at Richfield on September 5 and 1:06:30.68 at Panguitch on September 26.

Adams has a perfect score of 900 in the overall standings, but two other riders are in hot pursuit in what is shaping up as a three-person race for the top league honors in Varsity Girls. Skyridge’s Pepper Smith is currently second with 896 points and Lone Peak’s Brynn Lloyd is third at 895.

In the boys division, the Pioneers have made their best showing in the JV A group. Sophomore Grant McRae is in fourth place with 862 points, but that’s just three behind league leader Braxton Mabey of Spanish Fork with 865 points. Sophomore Max Glade is in the fifth spot at 859 points.

As a team, Lehi earned the highest point total so far of 4503 at Beaver Mountain. On that occasion, Adams contributed her 300 points while Glade provided 290 and McRae 287.

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The other girls with counted scores included Ashlyn Adams (283) and Carly Howell (282) from the Varsity race; Izzy Wilkinson (278) and Ellie Peterson (273) in JV B; and Larissa Borba (272) from the JV A ranks.

Additional boys providing points included Varsity riders Paxton Scrivner (285), Van Wilkinson (278) and Liam Ellis (276); JV A entrants Carson Pickett (286), Grey Gardner (282) and Clark Boushka (279); and from the JV B race, Keagan Peterson (277) and Kipton Pilling (275).