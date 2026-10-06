Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Adams continues streak, Lehi MTB team 4th in Region 5

Lehi Sports

Skyridge MTB team edges Wasatch in Region 5

Lehi Sports

Pioneer football tops Cavemen in rugged battle

Lehi Sports

Falcon football tops Knights in last-second Region 3 thriller

Lehi Sports

Pioneer football tops Cavemen with late-game heroics

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls volleyball maintaining a torrid pace

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls volleyball falls to ranked foes

Lehi Sports

Falcon boys golf fifth in last regular region meet

Lehi Sports

Pioneers earn match play title

Lehi Sports

Pioneers take second at TwiKnight cross country meet

Lehi Sports

Adams continues streak, Lehi MTB team 4th in Region 5

Published

4 hours ago

on

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi mountain biking team has finished fourth in all three Region 5 races to date competing in Division 1, but they have the league’s top female rider in senior Brielle Adams, who has won all three Varsity Girls events so far to extend her mark to 11 consecutive wins in that race.

At Beaver Mountain on August 22, Adams recorded a time of 1:13:34.75. She finished in 1:03:57.76 at Richfield on September 5 and 1:06:30.68 at Panguitch on September 26.

Adams has a perfect score of 900 in the overall standings, but two other riders are in hot pursuit in what is shaping up as a three-person race for the top league honors in Varsity Girls. Skyridge’s Pepper Smith is currently second with 896 points and Lone Peak’s Brynn Lloyd is third at 895.

In the boys division, the Pioneers have made their best showing in the JV A group. Sophomore Grant McRae is in fourth place with 862 points, but that’s just three behind league leader Braxton Mabey of Spanish Fork with 865 points. Sophomore Max Glade is in the fifth spot at 859 points.

As a team, Lehi earned the highest point total so far of 4503 at Beaver Mountain. On that occasion, Adams contributed her 300 points while Glade provided 290 and McRae 287.

Advertisement

The other girls with counted scores included Ashlyn Adams (283) and Carly Howell (282) from the Varsity race; Izzy Wilkinson (278) and Ellie Peterson (273) in JV B; and Larissa Borba (272) from the JV A ranks.

Additional boys providing points included Varsity riders Paxton Scrivner (285), Van Wilkinson (278) and Liam Ellis (276); JV A entrants Carson Pickett (286), Grey Gardner (282) and Clark Boushka (279); and from the JV B race, Keagan Peterson (277) and Kipton Pilling (275).

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *