Lehi Historical Society celebrates year of preserving, sharing local history

The organization asks for continued support

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

From historical markers and Main Street banners to fourth-grade trading cards and hundreds of newly digitized photographs and documents, 2026 has been a remarkable year for the Lehi Historical Society.

With the help of volunteers, donors, sponsors and Lehi City PARC grants, the Society has continued its mission of preserving Lehi’s history while finding new ways to bring that history out of the archives and into the community.

“This has been an incredible year for the Lehi Historical Society,” said Lara Bangerter, director. “What means the most to me is seeing people connect with Lehi history—whether it’s a child trading historical marker cards, a family hearing the story of an ancestor at an unveiling or someone discovering a photograph of a loved one in our archives. We are so grateful to everyone who makes this work possible.”

During the past year alone, the Society has unveiled 11 historical markers throughout Lehi. Each unveiling was more than the dedication of a new sign. Families, descendants, neighbors and community members gathered at the places where history happened to hear stories, see photographs and remember the people who helped build Lehi.

The unveilings are part of the Lehi Historical Marker Program, founded in 2022 with a generous donation and continued support from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction and significant funding from Lehi City PARC grants. The program is working toward installing 36 large historical markers throughout the community.

Advertisement

The Society also took history to some of Lehi’s youngest residents through its Historical Marker Trading Card program. Trading cards featuring local historical sites were distributed to fourth graders throughout Lehi, giving children a fun way to discover the history in their own hometown.

Other accomplishments included installing historical banners on Main Street and the Historical Society building and producing 23 historical collector pins. Behind the scenes, the organization hired a third part-time employee, volunteers logged an impressive 4,107 hours in 2025, and they uploaded hundreds of photographs and historical items to the Society’s public online library. The organization also hosted between seven and 12 young service missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at any time during the year.

Another highlight was Lehi Heritage Day, which brought the community together to honor seven couples/individuals for their notable service to Lehi and to participate in the Lehi Historical Marker Quest.

The Historical Society extends special thanks to the Lehi City PARC Program and HADCO Construction for their continued support. It also thanks its 2026 sponsors, SIRQ Construction and STRATA Networks, whose support helped make the year’s work possible. The Society is also grateful to its event sponsors, the Church History Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Wolf Peak Construction.

The accomplishments of the past year were possible because individuals, families, businesses and organizations believe Lehi’s history is worth preserving. During the upcoming Christmas season, the Historical Society, which is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit, hopes residents will consider including the preservation of Lehi’s history in their holiday giving. Every contribution, large or small, helps ensure that the people, places and stories that shaped our community will be remembered and shared for generations to come.

Learn more about the Lehi Historical Society, upcoming historical marker unveilings and ways to support its work at lehihistory.org.