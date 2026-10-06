Regalo Theatre Co. returns to the stage with back-to-back shows

“Twelve Angry Men” and “Twelve Angry Women” will both be featured

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The curtain is rising once again. After a quiet intermission, Regalo Theatre Co. is thrilled to announce its return to the stage.

Since 2022, Regalo Theatre Co. co-founders — husband-and-wife team Colleen and Michael Carrasco of Lehi — have shared unforgettable stories, laughter and tears with the community. Now, Regalo is ready to bring the magic of live performance back to the stage in a bold way as it presents the consecutive staging of both “Twelve Angry Men” and its companion piece “Twelve Angry Women.”

“Twelve Angry Men,” originally written by Reginald Rose as a teleplay before adapting it for the stage, focuses on a heated jury deliberation in a homicide trial. The adaptation “Twelve Angry Women” utilizes the exact same gripping script and high-stakes tension, but shifts the perspective to an all-female jury.

This marks the first time in Utah theater history that a single company will produce and run these two iconic courtroom dramas back-to-back in the same season. While many companies have produced the traditional 1954 classic, this consecutive run offers a rare, side-by-side exploration of justice, prejudice and human nature viewed through different gender dynamics.

“We’ve seen many instances of a mixed cast of men and women with the show ‘Twelve Angry Jurors’ but as far as we’ve been able to research, there hasn’t been a show that has run both concurrently and simultaneously,” said producer Christopher d’Argy.

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By running the shows consecutively, the production team aims to give audiences an look at how the same words, arguments and dramatic beats resonate when delivered by an all-male versus an all-female cast.

“In staging the same story with two completely separate casts, we get two chances to dig into what the play is really asking: what does it mean to actually listen? To disagree well? To take responsibility for the judgments we make about someone else? Those questions hit differently in a story built around jury duty, around the weight of deciding something that can change another person’s life,” said d’Argy.

Both productions are directed by Michael Carrasco. The production team includes Colleen Carrasco as the costume designer with assistant Amy Handy.

Because the story features no special effects, no scene changes, and no action sequences, the entire weight of the narrative rests on the actors’ ability to make words feel like weapons.

Each cast includes exceptional talent that relies on electric acting chemistry to turn a confined courtroom jury room into a tense psychological thriller that delivers both narrative precision and emotional weight.

“Each and every single person we cast portrayed in their audition the exact qualities that we were looking for and could greatly enhance the vision we had for this production,” said d’Argy. “We walked away knowing that it was going to be a strong cast, and in return, a quality production that patrons have come to expect from Regalo Theatre Co.”

Both productions will be performed at The Hive Collaborative in Provo while Regalo searches for a more accessible and affordable venue in Lehi.

“Regalo has called Lehi home, but finding a viable performance space locally has become difficult due to the lack of affordable venues. Performing at The Hive Collaborative in Provo is a choice we’re pursuing while we seek a viable solution to a Lehi-based performance space. We’re grateful to have a place where these shows can be produced,” stated d’Argy.

The historic twin-run is scheduled to run from Oct. 9 through Oct. 24 for 12 performances, six of each show.

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• Twelve Angry Men Performances: October 9, 15, 17 (3:00 PM & 7:30 PM), 19, and 23

• Twelve Angry Women Performances: October 10, 12, 16, 22, and 24 (3:00 PM & 7:30 PM)

“Regalo is returning to the stage this October with our most ambitious production yet, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it,” concluded d’Argy.

To buy tickets or to learn more about the productions, visit https://regalotheatre.com/tickets.