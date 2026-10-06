Skyridge MTB team edges Wasatch in Region 5

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

After finishing third behind Lone Peak and Wasatch in the first Region 5 event at Beaver Mountain on August 22, the Skyridge mountain biking team surged ahead of the Wasps for second place in a nail-biter at Richfield on September 5. The Falcons scored 4611 points with Wasatch right behind at 4607.

Wasatch was second and Skyridge third at Panguitch on September 26, so the Falcons remain in third place overall in the region competing in Division 1.

Junior Pepper Smith has been leading the charge for Skyridge. She finished third in the Varsity Girls race at Beaver in 1:15:11.14. She moved up to second place in the other two events, posting a mark of 1:04:26.25 at Richfield and 1:07:13.46 at Panguitch.

She is locked in an intense battle with two other riders for the top spots. Lehi’s Brielle Adams is in first place with 900 points to date. Smith has 896 and Knight Brynn Lloyd is third with 895, but the race times have sometimes been only seconds apart so it should be an exciting finish to the season.

Senior Easton Day has been the top performer for the Falcons in the Varsity Boys division. His best finish so far was third at Richfield in 1:14:39.55. He was fifth at Beaver Mountain and ninth at Panguitch for 884 points and currently ranks in sixth place overall.

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In their best team finish at Richfield, the other scoring riders in the girls division included Samara Smith (289), Evelynn Rasmussen (287), Hayden Brown (285), Emeree Gale (284) and Emma Walton (283) from the Varsity ranks plus Charley Price (281) from JV A and Nora Tippetts (279) from JV B.

The rest of the counted scores in the boys division came from Dallin Butterfield (295), Milo Peterson (291), Cutler Reschke (290), Zach Stirling (289), Grant Cooper (288) and Jonah Lloyd (287) from the Varsity race plus Jaxon Griner from JV A.