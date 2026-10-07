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Falcon boys golf fourth at region tourney

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Beky Beaton

Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge boys golf team played competitively at the Region 3 tournament Wednesday (Oct. 7) at the Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem, finishing in fourth place with a score of 293.

Lehi was the winner of the event with a combined team total of 281 strokes followed by Corner Canyon at 284 and Lone Peak at 287. American Fork was a distant fifth at 303.

Falcon freshman Jraice Finau finished in fifth place overall to lead his team with a score of 71 (-1) on a day when the challenging conditions included fast greens and difficult hole placements on the course.

Junior Landon Makin was the next player on the list for Skyridge with a 73 and senior Tanner Porter came right after him with a 74.

Three Falcons tied with a card of 75 to account for the final addition to the team tally. They included junior Klive Fuhriman, junior Hayes Mauss and sophomore Beckham Bell.

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Skyridge’s other entrants at this tournament were sophomore Bridger Warr, who turned in a 76, and sophomore Dylan Hymas with a 78.

The 6A State Tournament is scheduled for October 12 and 13 at Talons Cove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs.

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