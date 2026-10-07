Lehi City creates small business advisory council

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi City Council voted to create a new small business advisory council. This council is made up of 20 local small-business owners who call Lehi home and want to see local businesses thrive.

“Our goal is to make the city a better partner with small businesses,” said council member James Harrison. “We want to be more informed on what businesses need and what are some hindrances to their growth.”

BreAnn Beckstrom, the owner of B.E.S.T Electrical, which has two locations in Lehi, is a member of the new Small Business Advisory Council [SBAC}. She says she’s excited about the opportunity this new advisory committee brings to Lehi.

“I’m hoping this committee will help build trust between owners and the city,” said Beckstrom. “I want people to be proud of their industry, of their trade or the services they provide, and I want them to come to our city.”

Harrison says the committee will give the city council a perspective on what it’s like to own and operate a business in Lehi, including identifying where red tape can be cut and which regulations can be improved.

“We want to make it easier for these entrepreneurs and business owners who are taking enormous risks to be able to operate effectively in our city,” said Harrison.

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Beckstrom agrees. She says that big developers in Lehi have access to legislative opportunities and tax breaks that small businesses don’t get.

“I’m hoping it helps level the playing field,” said Beckstrom. “There are opportunities that the common Joe or the start-up does not have. I feel like sometimes we are getting boxed out, and when there are these fine-print regulations, it becomes more burdensome.”

The SBAC met for the first time on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center. The new committee elected a chair and vice chair. The group’s meetings are open to the public.

Members of Lehi’s SBAC are:

Paul Baird, BreAnn Beckstrom, Cody Black, Karen Blaylock, Martin Boulter, Lisa Cummings, Lisa Evenson, Jennifer Fairbanks, Kurtis Graham, Dale Guthrie, Robert Hunt, Brent Knudson, Cody Larson, Jeffrey McHenry, David C. Morales, John (David) Reynders, Marci Robison, Alyn Toalepai, Nick Wentzel, Dax Williamson.