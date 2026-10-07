LPD investigates Chabad of Utah County break-in as Jewish leadership remains resolute

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

A recent break-in at the Chabad of Utah County, headquartered in Lehi, has only strengthened the resolve of its members. Following a Saturday, Sept. 26 incident at the commercial complex housing the Jewish office and classroom space, the Lehi Police Department has launched an investigation.

Fortunately, the building sustained no structural damage, and the community has emerged more united than ever.

According to Hadley Milner, Lehi City Communications Coordinator, “Officers responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. after the east glass entry door of the multi-unit complex was shattered. Officers searched the building and confirmed that the building had been entered.”

A subsequent search of the property, located on Mayflower Avenue in Lehi, confirmed that the building had been unlawfully entered. The complex houses four separate businesses.

“At this time, no additional vandalism has been identified, and no property has been reported stolen from the other businesses within the complex,” said Milner. “No other commercial space was damaged.”

The incident stands in stark contrast to the overwhelming warmth and rapid expansion the organization has experienced since its founding.

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Rabbi Chaim Zippel—the first Utah-born Chabad Rabbi—and his wife, Esty, co-founded Chabad of Utah County out of their Lehi home in November 2022. Starting with just eight loaves the first week, they delivered homemade challah bread to local Jewish families. At the time, many Jewish residents lived in such deep isolation that they frequently asked the Rabbi, “if they were the only Jewish family in the entire county.”

After almost four years based out of their home, they were fortunate to utilize other locations to host events. “In August of 2026, we leased an office/classroom space in Lehi. We were excited to have a home base and a place where we could be found online,” said the Rabbi.

He continued, “On August 27, we installed the door sign, and on September 26, one month later, we had the break-in.”

The front door was completely smashed and destroyed just before midnight on Saturday, triggering a security alarm. Because the incident took place on the first day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, Rabbi Chaim Zippel and his family—who observe Jewish holidays and Shabbat electronics-free—did not discover the damage or the flood of community messages until a day later.

“We just finished Shabbat and our phones were off as we do not use electronics throughout the holiday,” said the Rabbi. “We were unaware of the incident because our phones were off. The police and the building manager responded to the incident. But at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, when we turned on our phones, we discovered the messages letting us know what had happened.”

Investigators are pursuing all possible leads and motives, including whether bias or prejudice may have played a role in the incident. “At this stage of the investigation, there is not enough information to determine whether this incident was a hate crime. Investigators will continue to evaluate all available evidence and information as the investigation progresses,” noted Hadley Milner, Lehi City Communications Coordinator.

No suspects have been arrested.

Despite the break-in, Rabbi Zippel and Chabad of Utah County are undeterred and continue to expand their outreach. They remain focused on fostering a secure, meaningful, and inclusive space for the local Jewish community.

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“While we must remain vigilant and take steps to protect ourselves, we refuse to let negative news disrupt our momentum. We are deeply grateful for our neighbors, as well as the Jewish, non-Jewish, and interfaith leaders whose kindness and support help our community thrive,” said the Rabbi. “Having experienced so much growth over the past few years, we know that a few anonymous online cowards cannot diminish the profound love and solidarity we share. We will continue to move forward, uplifted by the strength of our community.”

The Lehi City Police Department asks anyone with information about the incident, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, to contact their non-emergency line at (385) 201-1005.