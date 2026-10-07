Pioneers claim Region 3 golf title

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys golf team added the stroke play championship to their match play title with an indisputable victory at the Region 3 tournament Wednesday (Oct. 7) at the Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem.

“I am incredibly proud of the boys for competing week in and week out against one of the toughest regions in the state,” said Coach Johnny Revill.

“Today brought plenty of ups and downs on some very quick greens and challenging hole placements, but through pure determination and grit, they battled through,” he said.

“By winning Lehi’s first-ever region championship in golf at the Class 6A level, they showed their true Pioneer spirit and blazed a new trail for our program,” the coach concluded.

Between them, fellow league members Lone Peak and Corner Canyon have captured 12 of the last 13 championships in the state’s top classification.

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Charger junior Drew Wilson finished fourth at 6A State last year and was the region medalist at this tournament with a score of 64 (-8).

The Pioneers earned a combined team score of 281 to outdistance Corner Canyon at 284 and the Knights at 287. Skyridge finished at 293 and American Fork at 303.

Sophomore Crue Harward claimed second place for the silver medal at 67 (-5). Sophomore Jordan Ofahengaue tied with Lone Peak junior Ryder Huish for the bronze medal at 69 (-3).

Junior Adi Notoa added a 72 and sophomore Simon Caceres carded a 73 to round out the counted scores for the Pioneers.

The other Lehi players on the course today were senior Zane Haehl at 75, junior Owen Combs at 77, junior Carson Priest with an 80 and junior Brodyn Pace at 81.

The 6A State Tournament is set for October 12 and 13 at Talons Cove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs.