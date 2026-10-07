The Children’s Center Utah opens first Utah County location

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

On Thursday, Oct. 1, The Children’s Center Utah celebrated the grand opening of its Kahlert Children’s Mental Health Center, its first location outside of Salt Lake County, expanding access to specialized infant and early childhood mental health care for children (from birth through age six) and their families and caregivers.

Located on the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Campus in Lehi, the new center brings The Children’s Center Utah’s services closer to families in one of the state’s fastest-growing regions. Approximately 60,000 children from birth through age six live in Utah County, and previously many families seeking care from The Children’s Center Utah had to travel to Salt Lake County to access services at the organization’s existing West Valley City location.

The Kahlert Children’s Mental Health Center is currently providing outpatient mental health services, with The Children’s Center Utah’s Therapeutic Preschool Program set to begin in January 2027. Together, the programs will provide Utah County families with greater access to comprehensive, effective mental health care during the earliest years of a child’s development.

“This center represents what is possible when people come together around a shared goal of improving children’s mental health in our state,” said Rebecca Dutson, president and CEO of The Children’s Center Utah. “We are deeply grateful to the individuals and organizations who recognize the importance of infant and early childhood mental health and have been willing to lead the way. If we want to stem the tide against Utah’s mental health crisis, we have to start earlier—giving young children and families access to the support they need from the very beginning.”

The Kahlert Children’s Mental Health Center was made possible through strong public/private partnership. The State of Utah appropriated funding for the project, which was matched two-to-one by private investments including land donated by Intermountain Health and critical philanthropic support from The Kahlert Foundation, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation, Central Bank, and Christian and Marie Gardner, among others.

“Every child deserves the chance to grow up healthy and supported,” Gov. Spencer J. Cox said. “When a child is struggling, families need to know where to turn and be able to get help early. The Kahlert Children’s Mental Health Center will bring more specialized care to Utah children during some of their most important years. I’m grateful to everyone who came together to build this center and give more families the support they need.”

Directly across from Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, the Kahlert Children’s Mental Health Center complements the pediatric medical services available on the campus and reflects a shared recognition that children’s physical and mental well-being are deeply connected. The location is part of The Children’s Center Utah’s broader commitment to increase access to services statewide.

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“We are so proud to stand alongside The Children’s Center Utah as they bring this extraordinary work to more children and families across our state,” said Heather Kahlert, Executive Vice President of The Kahlert Foundation. “At The Kahlert Foundation, we believe deeply in showing up for families at the moments when support can make the greatest difference. This new center is about creating a place where children can be cared for, families can feel supported, and healing can begin early. It is incredibly meaningful to us to help make that possible.”

The opening also coincides with the release of new research commissioned by The Children’s Center Utah and conducted independently by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. One data point shows that 20% of screenings for social or emotional issues among children ages 0-5 are in the concerning range, further underscoring the need to expand access to infant and early childhood mental health care as Utah’s communities continue to grow.

“I’m thrilled to welcome this new resource to Utah County,” said County Commissioner Skyler Beltran in a Facebook post about the ribbon cutting. “What a great investment in our children and families and an exciting addition to our community.”

For The Children’s Center Utah, the Lehi expansion is part of a broader effort to reach children earlier and remove barriers that can make it difficult for families to access specialized mental health care. By bringing services closer to home, the new Center will help more of Utah’s youngest children and their families and caregivers get the support they need, when they need it most.