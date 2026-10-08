Pioneer girls soccer ends 2nd in league

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School girls soccer team split their Region 3 matches in the second round at 2-2 and ended the league season in a tie for second place with Corner Canyon at 4-4. The overall Pioneer record now stands at 10-8 heading into the 6A playoffs.

The tournament bracket is scheduled to be released on Saturday morning. Under the new format, only the top 16 teams in each classification advance to the playoffs with the first two rounds on October 13 and 15 at home sites and the semifinals and final on Oct. 19 and 23 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.

Follow all the playoff action in issues of the Lehi Free Press and online at lehifreepress.com.

Sept. 22: Lone Peak 2, Lehi 1

The Pioneers came out super strong in this match at home against Region 3’s top team and got the lead just three minutes into the contest on a score from sophomore forward Eiley Baker. Sophomore keeper Siena Wells went the distance in goal.

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“We dominated the game for the first 20 minutes but then a lightning delay hit,” said Coach Jonas Hartmann. “That helped Lone Peak settle in better. It was very even up until 14 minutes before the end when Lone Peak found the equalizer and then a few minutes later got the game-winner.

“We came out attacking and it was working but credit to Lone Peak; they find a way to win games which is why they are the number 1 seed right now,” the coach said, noting that his squad’s last three matches against the Knights have all been close.

Sept. 24: Lehi 5, Skyridge 0

The Pioneers netted three goals in the first half and added two more after the break as Wells earned the shutout between the pipes.

Junior midfielder Tessa Richards found the target first with an assist from junior defender Afton Ellis. Junior forward Lilie Watson was the next one to score with the give from Baker, who also made the third goal with the help of a pass from Richards before the end of the period.

In the second half, Watson hit the net again with senior forward Ashley Gardner providing the assist, and then Watson aided junior forward Emeri Thatcher as she supplied the final tally of the contest.

“We finally put together a complete game at Skyridge on their senior night,” Hartmann said. “They were hyped up but today was our day from the first whistle. The girls really played a great game of soccer today.

“My message before the game was simply to find their happy place on the field and enjoy being out there,” he said. “The talent is there to deliver so have fun, play our game and things will fall into place, and they certainly did that today.

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“I could highlight the entire team today in a game where we gave a debut to Avery Hightower, a freshman from JV who came in and did a great job in the midfield working hard winning balls and connecting passes.

“We also saw Lilie Watson back to what she does best, scoring and assisting on goals,” Hartmann said. “She was having fun today and showed off the huge talent she has. Also, Tessa Richards and Eilley Baker played really well, but every single player we used today did great.

“Our defensive line was locked in led by Aly Badger (Jr.) and we really didn’t give up many opportunities, but if anything came in the direction of the goal, Siena Wells was equal to it,” he said. “This group is special and when we play well, we are hard to beat even as young as our varsity team is.”

Sept. 29: Corner Canyon 2, Lehi 0

Neither team was able to break through during a toe-to-toe first half in Lehi, but the Chargers managed to hit the target twice after the break to get the win.

“This was a tough loss for us as we dominated the first half and created a number of good opportunities but just didn’t finish them,” Hartmann said. “Corner Canyon came out hard in the second half and got an early goal which really deflated us.

“As we kept pushing for an equalizer, they got their second goal and it was then a race against time,” he went on. “We took over and created a lot of opportunities, again including a breakaway with the keeper that we missed.

“We pushed really hard but just couldn’t find the net on a very defensive-minded team which was effective in the final third and that won the game,” he added.

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“Afton Ellis in the middle was one of our better players today and had a strong game. Aly Badger and Eiley Baker also showed well in a game where we had good possession and created a lot. I feel like we will peak exactly at the right time this year and really make a push for the playoffs,” Hartmann concluded.

Oct. 6: Lehi 3, American Fork 0

“This was a wonderful night in Lehi where we celebrated Senior Night in great fashion and then took on American Fork after with a good-sized crowd at our backs,” the coach said. “We got up within the first few minutes on a goal from Lilie Watson assisted by Ashley Gardner which held until halftime.

“In the second half we added goals by Livi Schoenfeld assisted by Mikayla Jones and Lilie Watson with her second assisted by Eiley Baker. Siena Well got a shutout in goal and we were really solid defensively all game led by Aly Badger,” Hartmann continued.

“I told the ladies that the playoffs start today and we have to play like there is no tomorrow and they delivered,” he said. “If we continue to play like this, I don’t think many teams are hoping to line up with us in the playoffs. We are hoping to take this great momentum and make a deep run.”