Falcon girls soccer completes regular season

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls soccer team finished in fifth place in Region 3 with a 1-7 mark and a 2-13 overall record after playing a very challenging schedule. The Falcons are still expected to qualify for the playoffs because of the quality of their opponents.

The tournament bracket is scheduled to be released on Saturday morning. Under the new format, only the top 16 teams in each classification advance to the playoffs with the first two rounds on October 13 and 15 at home sites and the semifinals and final on Oct. 19 and 23 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.

Follow all the playoff action in issues of the Lehi Free Press and online at lehifreepress.com.

Sept. 22: American Fork 4, Skyridge 0

The Falcons held the Cavemen out of the net for the entire first half on the road, but American Fork found its offensive punch after the break to earn a revenge victory after suffering a lopsided loss to Skyridge in the first-round contest.

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Sept. 24: Lehi 5, Skyridge 0

The Falcons hosted a motivated Pioneer squad which scored three times in the first half and twice more after the break to get the win.

Oct. 1: Lone Peak 3, Skyridge 1

The Falcons got the early lead on the turf of the league-leading Knights when senior forward Saffron Osmond found the net with an assist from junior forward Mollie Lund.

Skyridge held the advantage for the rest of the first period, but top-ranked Lone Peak responded in the second half to earn the win.

Oct. 6: Corner Canyon 2, Skyridge 1 (2OT)

Playing on the road, the Falcons had another marathon battle with the Chargers, but the home squad was able to prevail by hitting the target for the golden goal in the second overtime period.

Neither team found the net in the first half. Each scored once after the break, with senior forward Cambri Condie providing the goal for Skyridge with an assist from junior midfielder Ke’ilani Nawahine.

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“The results haven’t been what we are working for, but with every failure we have learned something about how to improve and get better as a team and program,” said Coach Jhoan Alvizo.

“We know we are capable of competing with the state’s best; that is why we had the strongest strength of schedule of anyone in the state,” he continued.

“We learned what we need to do to put ourselves back to where we would like to be. In sports, the results are what people see; however, we have the mentality that failure is necessary to become great, and all of our lessons learned through our failures will help us become better and stronger,” he said.

“Failure is part of the journey, and the girls have shown great mental resilience to our setbacks,” the coach added. “We are projected to play a top team in the first round, but we know on our day we can give the best teams a run for their money.”