Historical marker to honor miraculous pioneer wheat harvest

Staff Writer | Lehi Historical Society

The Lehi Historical Society will unveil a historical marker honoring Sarah Peterson’s miraculous 1855 wheat harvest on Saturday at 11 a.m., at the Dry Creek Park trail entrance at 1350 North and Nuttall Drive.

“We’ve been looking forward to this one all year,” said Nicole Kunze, event planner for the Lehi Historical Society. “Sarah and Canute’s story is such a beautiful example of faith and service during a difficult time.”

Canute and Sarah Peterson built a log house on their Lehi land in what was then called Dry Creek and began farming in 1851. In August 1852, Canute was called to service a mission in Norway for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He knew his absence would be difficult for Sarah, but they both had faith that the Lord would take care of them. Canute left for his mission on Sept. 12, 1852.

Life was not easy for Sarah while her husband was away. She delivered a baby girl in January 1853, and friends and neighbors helped her as much as they could.

In August 1854, a plague of grasshoppers swarmed into the community. Most of the harvest was complete, so the damage was minimal. The swarm was only a precursor to the devastation that would follow.

In the spring of 1855, farmers planted on a more extensive scale than ever because the harvest had been so good in previous years. However, Sarah had no one to help her, and she was caring for three small children. With a late start, she planted her crop by herself. The only tool available to her was a hoe with which she planted an acre of wheat. Unsure of what she was doing, she covered the kernels deeply with soil.

What seemed like a mistake became a blessing. When spring came, the fields around Lehi were covered in green growth, and farmers anticipated a bountiful harvest. Sarah’s field, however, was still barren.

When the weather warmed, tragedy struck. Swarms of grasshoppers descended on the fields, devouring every growing plant in their path. The farmers did everything they could to stop them, but it was useless. By the time the grasshoppers moved on in June, nothing remained but a desolate wasteland.

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In desperation, people planted their devastated fields with corn and potatoes so they would have something to eat through the winter. It was then that Sarah’s wheat began to show itself above the ground.

The wheat was not ready to harvest until well into October. However, the weather cooperated, and the snow and frost waited until the crops matured. Sarah’s efforts rewarded her with 60 bushels of wheat, along with 60 bushels of corn and some potatoes.

“With these, this good lady was able to provide, during the following winter, for seven orphans, and to give generous aid to numerous neighbors,” according to the 1913 History of Lehi by James Hamilton Gardner.

When Canute returned in 1856, Sarah related what had happened and presented him with a jar of the precious wheat. Canute called it “Salvation Wheat.” He kept the jar of wheat as a reminder of the goodness of God and spoke of it often. At his request, the jar of wheat was buried with him.

The unveiling program for the Miracle of the Salvation Wheat will include speeches from descendants of Canute and Sarah Peterson and Lehi City Councilmember Heather Newall. The program will also feature a display of vintage tractors and farming equipment.

The marker is the 24th marker of the Lehi Historical Marker Program, which was founded in 2022 when the Lehi Historical Society won funding from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction and a large Lehi City PARC grant. The event is sponsored by Holbrook Farms.

For more information on the unveiling and the Lehi Historical Marker Program, see lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.