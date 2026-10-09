Skyridge choirs celebrate America’s big birthday

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School choirs presented a stirring patriotic program on October 6 to honor veterans as part of their “250th American Celebration Concert: Honoring Those Who Serve and Sharing the Music We Love.”

In announcing the event, participants were invited to “extend a special invitation to your friends and family members who are veterans or currently serving in the military. We are honored to recognize and celebrate their service to our country.”

These honored guests were presented with a special patriotic lapel pin to wear during the concert. All other audience members as well as all the performers wore a red, white and blue patriotic ribbon given to them as they arrived for the event.

The varied program included a collection of “patriotic and historic music celebrating America and its rich heritage.” The Bell Choir and each of the four vocal choirs presented several selections apiece and then combined at the end for three other numbers to conclude the performance.

The program was the brainchild of choir director Kirsten Richards, affectionately known as “Ms. Kissy,” who explained during her remarks that accompanist Camille Brady was her sister.

Advertisement

Brady does not live here but came out specifically to help with this concert, and her evident virtuosity and long experience were obviously necessary and a tremendous asset for such a lengthy and demanding program.

Narrators Liv Bean and Zach Fuller presented interesting historical background snippets for each of the numbers before they were performed, enhancing the audience’s appreciation of the selection’s significance and context.

The Bell Choir got the evening started with “My Country ‘tis of Thee,” which was considered a National Anthem before “The Star Spangled Banner” was formally adopted in 1931. The group also presented the Shaker hymn “Simple Gifts” and John Philip Sousa’s rousing march “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

The Men’s Choir was up next and sang Woody Guthrie’s classic folk song “This Land is Your Land” with soloists Lochlan Newell, Vance Hunter, William Morril, Silas Harris, Jack Smith, Kyle Walton, Eli Gooch and Christopher Morrise.

The group also presented “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” made famous by John Denver, and the caricature-turned-Hollywood-classic “I’m a Yankee Doodle Dandy.”

The Women’s Choir members got their set started with “America the Beautiful,” followed by the cowboy folk standard “Home on the Range.” They finished up with “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” a Christian hymn later modified into a folk and country version first performed by the Carter Family.

The Concert Choir marched to the stage singing the Southern spiritual “When the Saints Go Marching In,” now a signature song of New Orleans after the jazz version recorded by Louis Armstrong. Next up was the 1940 patriotic standard “This is My Country.”

Pulling from the more recent catalog, the group then sang Lee Greenwood’s heartfelt “God Bless the USA” with soloists Matthew Stott, Conor Orsak, Zoe Tanner, Mary Kate Gardner, Emma Pritchett and Marian Stoddard. They concluded with the Gospel song “Let Freedom Ring.”

Advertisement

The school’s top vocal group, the Skyridge Singers, opened their segment with the spiritual “My Lord What a Mornin’” with soloists Elena Sperry, Aria VanHorn and Max Robertson.

They next performed the Gospel folk song “A Poor Wayfaring Stranger” with soloist Aidan Layman, and they completed their set with the World War I-inspired “God Bless America.”

Finally, the combined choirs assembled on the stage for the climax of the program. Mary Fuller played the traditional Civil War tribute “Taps” on the trumpet.

This was followed by spirited renditions of each of the five uniformed service anthems, during which veterans of each service were invited to stand while the one they were associated with was playing.

Richards then directed the audience as well as the choirs in singing “The Star Spangled Banner.” The audience was also invited to join in the chorus of the beloved “Battle Hymn of the Republic” which concluded the impressive and well-executed program.