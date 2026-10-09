TP junior golf teams win regionals, get national berths

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

A pair of junior golf teams based at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi won their PGA Jr. League Regional Tournaments at the RedHawk Golf Course (Nampa, Idaho) from Sept. 25-27 and are moving on to their respective PGA Jr. League Championships this fall.

These teams are both coached by Tele Wightman, PGA General Manager at the Thanksgiving Point course. He’s also the head girls golf coach at Lehi High School and an assistant coach for the Pioneer boys as well.

The TPoint Legends All-Stars are celebrating a return to the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship following their Regional win.

The Saturday qualifying rounds saw the Sahalee (Golf Club) 13u All-Stars of Sammamish, Washington, earn the No. 1 seed (-34); the TPoint Legends 13u All-Stars take No. 2 (-30); the Birdie Blitz All-Stars of Chambers Bay Course in University Place, Washington, at No. 3 (-23); and the Sleepy Ridge 13u All-Stars of The Links at Sleepy Ridge in Orem, Utah, take No. 4 (-18).

In the semifinals, No. 1 Sahalee faced No. 4 Sleepy Ridge, with the Sleepy Ridge team mounting a 6.5-5.5 comeback to advance to the championship round. No. 2 TPoint Legends defeated Birdie Blitz 7.5-4.5 to move forward.

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With an 8.5-3.5 win over Sleepy Ridge, the TPoint Legends advance as Team Utah to the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship at Fields Ranch West, PGA Frisco, Texas on Nov. 11-15.

This team includes Lehi residents Kington Finau, 12, and Logan Wilde, 13. The other members are Beckam Bourdos (13, Holladay), Isabella Brown (12, Saratoga Springs), Maliya Green (13, Highland), Brooks Miller (12, Bountiful), Dallin Pratt (13, Cedar Hills) and Rush Teshima (13, Orem).

In a separate event at the Idaho venue that same weekend, the TPoint Legends 17u All-Stars earned their berth to the 17u PGA Jr. League Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, Oct. 22-25.

The TPoint Legends grabbed an early lead and the No. 1 seed (-39) in Saturday’s stroke play scramble qualifying, followed by the MSCC Atomic 17u All-Stars of Meadow Springs Country Club in Richland, Washington at No. 2 (-27); the GOATS 17u All-Stars of Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan, Utah at No. 3 (-25); and the Evergreen Black 17u All-Stars of Evergreen Golf Club in Tacoma, Washington at No. 4 (-22).

Semifinal action saw No. 1 TPoint Legends defeat No. 4 Evergreen Black 9.5-2.5, and MSCC Atomic defeat the GOATS 10.5-1.5 to set up the championship match.

Ultimately, it was the TPoint Legends earning their return trip to the 17u PGA Jr. League Championship with a 7-5 win over the MSCC Atomic All-Stars. Team Utah notably finished runner-up previously at the 2024 17u PGA Jr. League Championship at Twin Warriors.

The roster for this squad reads like a who’s who in Utah high school golf, including Pioneer sophomore stars Crue Harward, 15, and Jordan Ofahengaue, 16.

It also has Lone Peak’s defending state 6A champion Blake Brown (16, Alpine, Jr.) plus 2025 state 6A medalists Drew Wilson (15, Sandy, Corner Canyon Jr.) and Ryder Huish (16, Highland, Lone Peak Jr.).

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The others are returning 5A state medalist Mack Herzog (16, West Haven, West Field Jr.), returning 3A state medalist Jace Benson (16, Morgan, Morgan Jr.) and newly-crowned Region 7 champion Nicklaus Miller (14, Provo, Timpview Fr.).