Walker property development on State Street moves forward

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

The property at 915 West State Street in Lehi will soon have a new owner.

After months of back and forth between the Walker family, who have owned the property for over 60 years, residents who live along Trinnaman Lane, and the Lehi City Council, a development agreement was reached and passed at the city council meeting on September 22, 2026,

“I’m happy it’s done,” said Debbie Walker. “We just wanted what was best for the neighborhood.”

The Walkers originally asked the city council to change the zoning on their property from residential to heavy commercial so it could be sold to a developer. Residents pushed back, saying the property is part of their neighborhood and changing the area to a heavy commercial zone would devalue their homes.

For several months, the Walkers, potential developers, and the city worked on creating a plan that would allow the sale and development of the acres without changing the zoning.

“I appreciate the Walkers,” said council member Michelle Stallings. “And all the feedback and input from the residents.”

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However, residents said they are exhausted by the process.

One neighbor told the Lehi Free Press, “Our absence at the final meeting was not a sign of satisfaction; it was the result of severe community fatigue. There are deep flaws in the system when a city is forced to comply with a developer due to strict legalities and the very real threat of being sued. We understand that the city council did not want to deny the development agreement because the developer could simply keep applying for different zoning over and over again, dragging the process out indefinitely.”

The approved development agreement includes a tall masonry wall around the property, with a sidewalk, curbing, and landscaping on the side of the property that faces Trinnaman Lane. The developer will not be allowed to access the property from the neighborhood, and the types of businesses allowed to rent the space are limited.

During previous meetings, residents expressed concern that Trinnaman Lane could become a thoroughfare for large vehicles. They were concerned about noise and safety for children playing in the area. This development agreement prevents this from happening regardless of who owns the property.

“Next steps for our family will be to sell the land,” said Walker. “Our family has been part of the community for many years. Our parents have left their legacy in Lehi.”