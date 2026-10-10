Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Girls soccer teams begin 6A playoffs Tuesday

Lehi Sports

Lehi junior golfer finishes high at international event

Lehi Sports

TP junior golf teams win regionals, get national berths

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls soccer completes regular season

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls soccer ends 2nd in league

Lehi Sports

Falcon boys golf fourth at region tourney

Lehi Sports

Pioneers claim Region 3 golf title

Lehi Sports

Adams continues streak, Lehi MTB team 4th in Region 5

Lehi Sports

Skyridge MTB team edges Wasatch in Region 5

Lehi Sports

Pioneer football tops Cavemen in rugged battle

Lehi Sports

Girls soccer teams begin 6A playoffs Tuesday

Published

4 hours ago

on

Here’s how each area girls soccer team is positioned entering the state tournament. The higher seed is the host school during the playoffs.

Lehi

Season record: 4-4 Region 3 (T2nd), 10-8 overall

Final ranking: 6 in 6A, 18 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 13

Prospects: The Pioneers will take on #11 Herriman (10-8) at home in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday. The winner will advance to play whoever earns the victory between #3 Farmington (11-5) and #14 Weber (7-11) on Oct. 15. The start time for both matches is 4 p.m. unless the schools agree to change it. The Pioneers beat the Mustangs 2-0 on Aug. 13 and suffered a narrow 2-3 road loss to the Warriors on Aug. 25, both during the pre-season. They did not face off against the Phoenix this year.

Advertisement

Skyridge

Season record: 1-7 Region 3 (5th), 2-13 overall

Final ranking: 16 in 6A, 57 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 13

Prospects: The Falcons have had a challenging season this year as they are in a rebuild stage but still qualified as the final team into the playoffs under the revised format. They will travel in the first round on Tuesday as they visit #1 Lone Peak (14-3). The winner of that contest will take on either #8 Layton (8-8) or #9 Mountain Ridge (11-7) in the quarterfinals on Oct. 15. Both matches are set to kick off at 4 p.m. unless moved by mutual consent. The Falcons lost to the Knights by two goals in each of their two league contests. They did not play the Lancers or the Sentinels this season.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *