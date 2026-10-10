Girls soccer teams begin 6A playoffs Tuesday

Here’s how each area girls soccer team is positioned entering the state tournament. The higher seed is the host school during the playoffs.

Lehi

Season record: 4-4 Region 3 (T2nd), 10-8 overall

Final ranking: 6 in 6A, 18 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 13

Prospects: The Pioneers will take on #11 Herriman (10-8) at home in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday. The winner will advance to play whoever earns the victory between #3 Farmington (11-5) and #14 Weber (7-11) on Oct. 15. The start time for both matches is 4 p.m. unless the schools agree to change it. The Pioneers beat the Mustangs 2-0 on Aug. 13 and suffered a narrow 2-3 road loss to the Warriors on Aug. 25, both during the pre-season. They did not face off against the Phoenix this year.

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Skyridge

Season record: 1-7 Region 3 (5th), 2-13 overall

Final ranking: 16 in 6A, 57 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 13

Prospects: The Falcons have had a challenging season this year as they are in a rebuild stage but still qualified as the final team into the playoffs under the revised format. They will travel in the first round on Tuesday as they visit #1 Lone Peak (14-3). The winner of that contest will take on either #8 Layton (8-8) or #9 Mountain Ridge (11-7) in the quarterfinals on Oct. 15. Both matches are set to kick off at 4 p.m. unless moved by mutual consent. The Falcons lost to the Knights by two goals in each of their two league contests. They did not play the Lancers or the Sentinels this season.