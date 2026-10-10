Lehi junior golfer finishes high at international event

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Lehi High School sophomore Simon Caceras returned to his native country of Colombia earlier this month to participate in the Juan Sebastián Muñoz Cup National Championship tournament and finished third out of 49 qualifiers in the Age 14-15 division.

Overseen by that country’s governing body, the Federación Colombiana de Golf, the tournament was played Oct. 1-3 at Club Payandé, a private golf club and resort located about 50 miles northwest of Bogotá near Villeta.

The Caceras family moved to Lehi earlier this year to provide additional competitive opportunities for their son. He played on the DJCG Elite Tour in Colombia, where he carried a Handicap Index of 3.0 as one of the top junior golfers on the tour.

He earned his bronze medal at the Colombian national event with a three-round score of 218 (+2), four strokes behind the winner and two strokes behind second place.

He carded an even-par 72 in the first and third rounds and made a 74 in the second round. During the tournament, he recorded seven birdies, 38 par scores and nine bogeys on individual holes.

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Caceras has helped the Pioneers earn their first league trophy at the 6A level. Region 3 opponents Lone Peak and Corner Canyon have claimed 12 of the last 13 championships in the state’s top classification.

Lehi plays in the 6A State Tournament Monday and Tuesday at Talons Cove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs.