Timp Arts presents interactive musical “The Mystery of Edwin Drood”

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Timp Arts will present 10 performances of interactive whodunit musical “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” from Oct. 9 through 24 at the Valentine Theater in American Fork. The five-time Tony-winning Best Musical will be unlike anything else on a Utah Valley stage this season. Live each night, the audience gets to be judge, jury and storyteller all at once as they vote on the ending, so no two shows end the same way.

Based on Charles Dickens’ unfinished final novel, this witty Victorian mystery blends comedy and big musical numbers with real suspense. Come play detective, cast your vote, and help solve a 150-year-old literary mystery. Tickets can be purchased at TimpArts.com.

“We are so thrilled to produce ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood,’” said Andrew Jefferies, Theater Program Manager of Timp Arts. “This comedic murder mystery is filled with zany characters, beautiful music and Charles Dickens’ wit. And on top of it all, the audience gets to vote on multiple things that impact the last half hour of the show, resulting in one out of nearly 500 different possible endings every night. This interactive production is sure to be a uniquely entertaining and life-affirming experience for all who attend.”

Directed by Jefferies, he is joined by music director Christian Wawro and choreographer Stephanie Cole. Lily Shepherd leads the cast in the title role.

This is a show within a show, staged as though a traveling Victorian troupe called “The Music Hall Royale” is putting on the play. Every actor plays two roles, a member of the troupe and their Dickensian character, which adds a playful, wink-at-the-audience energy.

Set in the charming (and slightly sinister) English town of Chesterham, the story follows young Edwin Drood, who mysteriously vanishes right before he’s set to marry his fiancée, Rosa Bud. Everyone’s got a motive, and the most obvious suspect might be a little too obvious, so don’t be surprised if the audience vote takes a twist you didn’t see coming. Since the ending changes based on the audience, you’ll want to come back more than once just to see how differently the story can unfold.

The Timpanogos Arts Foundation has entered a bold new chapter, officially reintroducing itself to the community as Timp Arts. The new nickname reflects a comprehensive evolution of the organization, including new leadership, a refreshed brand identity, a redesigned website and a renewed commitment to their mission: to connect and elevate the Timpanogos community by providing enriching opportunities to create, perform and experience the arts.

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With its new public identity as Timp Arts, modernized digital presence and strengthened leadership team, it is positioning itself as a cultural anchor – one that supports artists, engages families, partners with schools, and contributes meaningfully to the region’s creative and educational landscape.