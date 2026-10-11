Bonrue Bakery celebrates first Utah County location in Provo

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Bonrue Bakery will make its Utah County debut on Saturday, Oct. 10th, at 1545 N. Canyon Road in Provo, bringing its European-style pastries, fresh-baked bread, coffee and sandwiches to a location within walking distance of LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The grand opening will kick off at 9 a.m. with a celebratory ribbon-cutting featuring BYU mascot Cosmo, music, and Bonrue founders on hand to welcome the bakery to Provo.

The Provo opening represents the next chapter for Bonrue, which has grown its presence in Southern Utah since launching in 2021. Founded by Chris Connors, Li Hsun Sun and the late Chris Herrin, the bakery — formerly Farmstead — is known for its European-inspired pastries, scratch-made breads, specialty coffee, and full menu of breakfast and lunch fare, from buttery croissants and its signature kouign-amann to sandwiches and fresh salads. Bonrue is also known for its speedy service, with the capability of serving 100+ guests in the space of 10 minutes.

“Provo is an exciting next chapter for Bonrue because it gives us the opportunity to bring what we’ve built in Southern Utah to a new community and become part of the daily rhythm here,” said Connors. “We’re looking forward to welcoming students, families, neighbors and visitors through the doors and building something that feels like it belongs in Provo.”

The Provo bakery is the first of three Bonrue locations planned for Utah County by the end of 2026. Additional locations are slated for Orem and Spanish Fork, with a Central Baking Kitchen planned in Springville to support the bakery’s growing presence along the Wasatch Front.

For fall, the Provo menu will feature seasonal favorites including Pumpkin Pie, Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread and Pumpkin Cheesecake, alongside everyday options such as the Roasted Veggie Sandwich and Kale and Ancient Grain Salad. The menu gives guests plenty of choices for a morning pastry and coffee, breakfast, lunch or an afternoon bite.

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Bonrue Bakery Provo will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, giving the local community a new spot for morning coffee and pastries, breakfast and lunch throughout the week.

For more information or to learn more about Bonrue, visit bonruebakery.com.