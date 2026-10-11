Lehi man urges: Fix Center Street at Timp Highway before the tragedy

Dear Editor,

The pedestrian crossing at Center Street and SR-92 is a tragedy waiting to happen. See last week’s Lehi Free Press front page.

The cars and trucks are traveling at highway speeds. It is only a matter of time before a child or adult is killed. Millions of dollars of housing and big retail are being poured into the north side of the highway. Yet pedestrians have only an open crosswalk across four lanes of traffic moving at highway speeds. Every day, distracted drivers run the light; adolescent Skyridge High School students drive through worrying about everything; and moms with strollers try to get across.

A pedestrian bridge is the answer and must be built. It cannot come soon enough.

What can be done in the meantime?

Slow the traffic approaching Center Street. There are traffic lights at 500 West and Flash Drive. Set a substantially lower speed limit between those lights. Install flashing lights well before the intersection warning of “crosswalk ahead.”

I am not a traffic engineer. No doubt there are other ways to improve safety. These types of interventions could help in the short term while the bridge is being built. And it must be built.

My sad experience with these kinds of dangers is that correction is made after someone is killed. Let’s fix it before that happens. I respectfully call on the Mayor and City Council to address this crisis along with UDOT and local legislators.

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William Brodegard

Lehi, Utah