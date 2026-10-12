Lehi golf teams leading state tournament

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Both local high school boys golf teams turned in impressive rounds on the soggy first day of the 6A state golf tournament at Talons Cove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs.

Lehi won the Region 3 title in the state’s toughest league and were one of the favorites coming into the state event. The Pioneers did not disappoint; they earned a combined score of 276 (-12) today and lead the 6A field by seven strokes.

That entire sub-par total was provided by Lehi’s two sophomore stars: Crue Harward is leading in the individual medalist standings with a 65 (-7) and Jordan Ofahengaue came in at 67 (-5), tied for second place.

Junior D’Adiddas Notoa and sophomore Simon Caceras rounded out the combined team score with even-par cards of 72. They are tied for 18th place. This is the first time Caceras has ever played in the rain, but he managed to hold his own.

The story for Skyridge is a little bit different. The Falcons struggled against their tough region competition all season long. Though they showed flashes of potential during the league meets, they finished in fifth place overall.

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Today was another matter. Skyridge finds itself in second place after the first round with a team score of 283 (-5), one stroke ahead of Davis and 5+ ahead of everyone else.

The Falcons were led by freshman phenom Jraice Finau, tied for fourth place at 68 (-4), and junior Klive Fuhriman, tied for seventh at 69 (-3). Rounding out the team total were senior Tanner Porter and junior Landon Makin, tied for 23rd at 73 (+1).

“They did play well today,” said Coach Tenille Slack. “I was so proud of them. Conditions were tough and they handled it so well.

“All season we have been so close, and I’ve known they had it in them to play like this,” she said. “It was so fun to see them put it together under this type of pressure. There is still a lot of golf left, but we have put ourselves in a great position going into tomorrow.”

Check back later for the full stories and photos from the tournament.