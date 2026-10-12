MTECH students earn Master-level ASE certifications

Staff Member | Lehi Free Press

Most automotive and diesel technicians earn a few ASE (automotive service excellence) certifications throughout their careers. At Mountainland Technical College (MTECH), 11 students in the automotive and diesel technology program went above and beyond, completing all required ASE certifications and becoming ASE Master Technician candidates.

Earning a single ASE certification demonstrates competency in a specific area of automotive or diesel mechanics. Earning master status, however, requires technicians to demonstrate knowledge and skills across multiple areas of their field. For MTECH students, becoming Master ASE Technician candidates is not only a significant academic and professional achievement, but also a valuable credential as they enter the workforce and can pursue higher-paying career opportunities. It is a significant achievement that many technicians nationwide never reach.

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To recognize their achievement, MTECH’s Automotive and Diesel Technology industry partners came together to celebrate these students in a special way. Industry partners raised enough funds to provide each of the 11 students with a scholarship to purchase professional tools as they begin their careers.

“MTECH is proud of the work our students have put into reaching this level of achievement,” said MTECH Vice President Joseph Demma. “They are entering the workforce with advanced technical skills, industry-recognized certifications, and now the literal physical tools they need to continue building their careers.”