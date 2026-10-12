Pioneer football falls just short to Knights

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

In another Region 3 classic, the Lehi High School football team came up just inches short in a final bid to tie the game with about a minute left and Lone Peak was able to capture a hard-fought, defensive battle with a 14-7 win on Thursday (Oct. 8).

The Knights got the ball first and marched right down the field, scoring on a 13-yard pass play with 7:55 left in the first quarter to go ahead 7-0. It was the only offensive touchdown they were allowed in the contest as they were held to 58 yards passing and just 171 yards overall.

The tough defenses for both schools forced four exchanges of the ball before the Pioneers were able to put a successful drive together in the second period after sophomore defensive back Li’i Unga made an interception at the Lehi 25-yard line to get it started.

After a short ground gain on first down by senior running back Sam Verbecky, the Pioneers reached into the bag of tricks and ran a hook-and-ladder play from senior quarterback Briggs Jensen to senior wide receiver Kyson Butterfield and then on to Verbecky on the left sideline for a 16-yard pickup.

On the next down, Verbecky burst through the line and made a big gain before he was tackled. An extra-effort touchdown toss to Butterfield was called back on a penalty, but eventually Lehi scored on a 1-yard Verbecky run. Senior kicker Finn McBride’s PAT knotted the score at 7-all at the 7:33 mark.

Advertisement

The ensuing Lone Peak possession got deep into the red zone, but senior defensive back Porter Hobbs stepped in front of the Knight receiver at the 7-yard line to end the threat and the score remained tied at the break.

The teams continued to trade fruitless possessions until nearly the end of the third quarter. At that point, a Pioneer punt was collected near midfield and returned 51 yards for a touchdown with 31 seconds left to the final stanza.

Neither team was able to complete a series during their next possessions. Lehi received the ensuing punt at the 22-yard line and went to work from there.

Senior wide receiver Cam Wren covered 17 yards with a first-down catch. Jensen continued to move the ball with a mix of running and passing plays and used his own legs to achieve a crucial first down midway through the drive.

Later on, a Lone Peak penalty pushed the ball near the goal line. With about a half yard to go to earn a first down, Verbecky made an extra-effort push to convert the series but after a measurement, the ball was ruled a couple of inches short of the line to gain.

That meant the Knights got the ball back with about a minute remaining, and they just took a knee a couple of times to run out the clock and end the battle in their favor.

Briggs was effective in the passing game, completing 20-of-30 (67%) throws for 200 yards. Verbecky shouldered the offensive load, rushing 21 times for 90 hard-won yards and also catching three passes for 41 yards. Wren finished with 10 receptions for 112 yards.

Senior linebacker Paul Unga led in solo tackles with four and had eight combined, including 1.5 for a loss. Senior linebacker Brody Downs added nine combined tackles while senior defensive end Sterling Fillmore and junior defensive lineman Carter Smith added six tackles apiece with some behind the line.

Advertisement

“They’re a really good team,” said Coach Andy Hatfield. “In this region there are no games where you can rest and it’s a grind on the kids. We missed Cam Bryce tonight and everybody’s a bit banged up by this point in the year, but we’ve managed to stay reasonably heathy.

“I’m proud of how we competed and continue to fight, which gives us a chance in every game,” the coach continued. “That’s where you want to be. We’ve been on the winning side in a couple of close ones and had a chance in this one.

“The defense played phenomenal, as they have all year. The offense played the ball well and won the time of possession. That final drive showed heart and desire; the kids made plays and got first downs.

“It never feels good to lose, but we’re doing a lot of things right and had a chance to win against a very good opponent,” Hadfield said. “We knew they would come in very aggressive and our guys matched it.

“It’s hard to score in this league and it’s hard to keep other teams from scoring,” he said. “We must minimize mistakes in all three aspects to have a chance to win.”

The Pioneers are now tied with American Fork for third place in Region 3 at 1-3 and have a 5-4 mark overall. They are sitting in the No. 8 spot in the 6A state RPI rankings heading into the final regular-season contest at Corner Canyon (7-2) on Wednesday (Oct. 14) at 7 p.m.

Photos by Jim Ballard.