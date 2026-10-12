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Pioneer girls tennis finishes year at State

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Pioneer girls tennis finishes year at State

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Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School girls tennis team wrapped up the season at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on October 8 as they played in the 6A state tournament. The Pioneers earned 10th place with nine points as they advanced to the quarterfinals in the Third Singles and Second Doubles brackets.

The other four Region 3 teams all finished in the top five. Lone Peak claimed the championship with 53 points, Skyridge was second with 46, Corner Canyon was fourth with 27 and American Fork ended up fifth with 21 points.

In No. 1 Singles, No. 8-seeded senior Ella Gonzalez bowed out to No. 9 Grace Chapman of Davis in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. In Second Singles, American Fork No. 10 senior Bella Harris got revenge for her loss to No. 7 junior Kinley Olson in the region tournament by prevailing with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

In No. 3 Singles, No. 8 sophomore Sahasya Raj Sandepogu lost the first set 1-6 to No. 9 Charlie Moultrie of Davis but bounced back to capture the next two sets 6-2, 6-4 to secure her berth in the quarterfinals. There she was matched against No. 1 Lily Goodwin of Lone Peak, who won 6-0, 6-1.

In First Doubles, No. 11 seniors Liberty Salcido and Abigail Cox were eliminated by the No. 6 pair Sage Tobler and Ivy Anderson of Copper Hills 6-0, 6-4.

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In the No. 2 Doubles bracket, senior Breckyn Holindrake and junior Claire Thatcher earned the No. 6 seed and were matched against the No. 11 duo of Lenna Wolfgramm and Audra Hinckley of Farmington in their initial match.

They lost a close first round 5-7, but earned the victory with 6-3, 6-2 results in the other two sets. In the quarterfinals, they faced off with the No. 3 pair Alivia Moss and Chloe Brown of Bingham, who advanced to the semifinals with a 6-2, 6-2 win.

“Overall, I’m happy with how our season turned out,” said Coach Glen Zobell. “We’ve had big wins and close losses, though it’s not all about what happens in their matches and practices.

“The girls learned what it means to be a part of a community and how to give back, inspiring the younger generations of Lehi girls through service,” he continued.

“They also worked hard in the classroom. I think we’ve started some wonderful traditions that’ll carry on for many years. I know they’ll continue to improve each year based on their work ethic and desire to continually improve. I’m very proud of all their efforts,” the coach concluded.

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