Falcon girls tennis claims silver trophy at State

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School girls tennis team earned a shot at the title in four out of five brackets and won at Second Doubles to edge Bingham for second place at the 6A state tournament on October 10 at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

Lone Peak won the championship with 53 points followed by the Falcons with 46 and the Miners with 42. The outcome wasn’t settled until the end of the very last match, which had to be moved indoors after a weather delay.

At No. 1 Singles, Skyridge senior Addison Uffens was seeded at No. 6 and won the first set 6-2, but No. 11 Macie Peterson of Farmington rallied to eliminate her with 6-4, 6-4 results in the other sets.

In the Second Singles bracket, No. 2 senior Elizabeth Ludlow swept and shut out her first opponent, No. 15 Lyla Nelson of Riverton, 6-0, 6-0. No. 10 Bella Harris of American Fork put up a bit more of a fight in the quarterfinal, but Ludlow won that bout 6-4, 6-1.

In the semifinal, she retired No. 3 Scarlett Holker of Weber 6-2, 6-0. In the championship match, Ludlow was outlasted by No. 1 Halle Kitchen of Lone Peak 7(7)-6(4), 6-1 to finish as the silver medalist.

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In No. 3 Singles, Falcon No. 2 sophomore Maezie Oswald finished off No. 15 Natalia Losik of Layton 6-0, 6-1 in the first round. Her quarterfinal opponent, No. 7 Claire Corbridge of American Fork, didn’t fare much better as Oswald eliminated her 6-2, 6-2.

In the semifinal, Oswald had to come from behind to defeat No. 6 Porsche Braun of Farmington 5-7, 6-3, 6-1. She battled hard in the title match, but No. 1 Lily Goodwin of Lone Peak prevailed 6-4, 6-4.

The First Doubles duo of sophomore Kiri Sperry and senior Molly Jarvie entered the tournament as the top seed and easily evicted No. 17 Quincy Davis and Claire Twelves of Mountain Ridge 6-1, 6-0 to get their run started.

In the quarterfinal, No. 8 Mckenna Parker and Stella Nielsen of Westlake competed well but the Falcons moved on with a 7-5, 7-5 win. The semifinal decision was reached much faster as they ousted No. 5 Ruchi Pawar and Anna Dorny of Corner Canyon 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3 Madison Yeates and Evalyn Roberts of Bingham upset the Falcons in an epic final 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to set up the tense finish to the tournament.

It all came down to the results at No. 2 Doubles. Skyridge sophomores Anabelle Rowley and Chloe Barker also came to the event as the No. 1 seed, but they had to finish in that position in order for the Falcons to get past the Miners to secure second place.

In the first round, they got an easy 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 17 Kamryn Mauerman and Lexi Monahan of Cedar Valley. They advanced to the semifinal with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 8 Zoey Hoyal and Ella Pehrson of Copper Hills.

Rowley and Barker moved on to the title match after besting No. 4 Halie Andrews and Bentley Christensen of American Fork 6-3, 6-4. The weather had become a factor by then and delayed the championship match.

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The Falcons faced down No. 2 Mehek Sameer and Brinley Santiago of Lone Peak and lost an epic first set 6(5)-7(7), but they regrouped and won the other two 6-2, 6-3 to capture the gold medals for themselves and the silver trophy for their school.