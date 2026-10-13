Lehi girls soccer advances, Skyridge takes Knights to shootout

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The No. 6 Lehi High School girls soccer team punched the ticket to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory at home over No. 11 Herriman on Tuesday (Oct. 13), while No. 16 Skyridge fell to No. 1 Lone Peak but not without a fight in the first round of the 6A state tournament.

The Falcons came out with energy and scored two goals in the first period without giving up any to fashion a 2-0 lead heading into the break. The host Knights responded with two goals in the second half, but the teams were tied at the end of regulation and through the two overtime periods.

Lone Peak finally prevailed in the shootout 3-0, ending the season for Skyridge at 2-14 but demonstrating how far the team has come during a rebuilding season.

The Pioneers were in control from the beginning of their game all the way through to the end. They owned a 1-0 lead at the half and added two more scores before the visiting Mustangs managed to get one on the board late in the contest.

Lehi (11-8) now advances to the quarterfinals, where the Pioneers will play on the road at No. 3 Farmington (12-5) on Thursday (Oct. 15) at 4 p.m. Check back later for the full stories and more photos.