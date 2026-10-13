Lehi golf teams finish 1-2 at state tournament

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi high school boys golf teams were able to hold off a second-round challenge from Lone Peak to capture both trophies today (Oct. 13) in the 6A state golf tournament at Talons Cove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs.

Although they didn’t shoot as well as in the first round, the Pioneers maintained their margin and won the program’s first-ever golf championship by seven strokes. Today they finished at 286 for a combined two-round total of 562 (-14).

Lone Peak’s defending 6A state champion Blake Brown overcame a subpar first round for him to repeat as the title winner after an outstanding effort of 64 (-8) today and a two-day total of 132 (-12).

Lehi’s young guns carried the day for the Pioneers. Sophomore Crue Harward finished second with a two-day total of 135 (-9) and sophomore Jordan Ofahengaue tied for third at 137 (-7) with Corner Canyon’s Drew Wilson.

Skyridge freshman Jraice Finau captured fifth place with a combined score of 138 (-6) to lead the Falcons to the finish line. The Knights moved ahead of them partway through the round, but the team rallied and bested Lone Peak by two strokes. Junior Klive Fuhriman tied for 10th at 142 (-3).

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Check back later for the full stories and photos from the tournament.